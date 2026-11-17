Mary Peltola defeated two-term Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan in Alaska, flipping a ninth GOP-held Senate seat and expanding the Democratic majority to 56-44. The race was marked by a ballot controversy over a candidate sharing Sullivan's name.

Democrat Mary Peltola has defeated two-term Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan in Alaska, flipping a ninth GOP-held Senate seat in the 2026 midterm elections and expanding the Democratic majority to 56-44.

The Alaska contest was the last U.S. Senate race to be resolved this year. Republicans entered the midterms with a 53-47 majority. Peltola's victory marks the most Senate seats Democrats have flipped since 1958. The race drew intense national attention as Republicans defended a seat in a state President Donald Trump carried by roughly 13 percentage points in 2024.

Also read Democrat Mary Peltola wins US Senate race in Alaska, beating incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan

Mary Peltola Political Background

The Cook Political Report rated the contest a toss-up. Peltola, a former state lawmaker, made history in 2022 as the first Alaska Native elected to Congress, winning a special election to succeed the late Republican Rep. Don Young. She later won a full term but lost her 2024 reelection bid to Republican Nick Begich III.

Sullivan, a Marine Corps veteran and former Alaska attorney general, first won his Senate seat in 2014 by defeating Democratic incumbent Mark Begich, Nick Begich's uncle. He secured reelection in 2020 and sought a third term emphasizing experience, national security and Alaska's energy interests. The campaign's final stretch was dominated by allegations that Peltola's team helped recruit a retired teacher named Dan J. Sullivan to run and siphon votes from the incumbent.

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The New York Times reported that Peltola campaign aides, attorneys and national Democratic operatives participated in a secret effort to recruit a candidate sharing the incumbent's name. Text messages and interviews revealed an operation internally dubbed the ballot composition project, aimed at recruiting candidates who could siphon votes from Sullivan. The effort reportedly involved the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and included discussions about establishing a new right-wing political party. Peltola denied any involvement.

I knew nothing about any other candidates on the ballot except for me and the incumbent, she told supporters in Juneau days before the election. Dan J. Sullivan also denied any contact with Peltola's campaign or running at the Democrats' behest. The DSCC rejected allegations of participation. Republican Gov.

Sullivan Name Controversy Fallout

Michael Dunleavy ordered an investigation into whether the recruitment effort violated Alaska law. Trump called for Peltola's prosecution after The Times report. The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Trump said he ordered, seeking to block certification of the race if the incumbent lost, pending an investigation into possible voter confusion. Peltola called the lawsuit flagrant corruption.

A federal judge dismissed the case, but the Justice Department appealed. Attorneys for the state sought dismissal, saying officials should conduct the election without unwarranted interference by the United States. Alaska election officials initially moved to remove the second Sullivan from the ballot. The Alaska Supreme Court ruled he could remain.

He finished a distant third with about 2.5 percent but advanced to the general election as one of the top four finishers. He was listed as Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. with no party affiliation, while the senator appeared as Dan S. Sullivan, Republican and incumbent. The controversy complicated Alaska's ranked-choice voting system, which lets voters rank candidates. A candidate with a majority of first-choice votes wins outright.

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Otherwise, the lowest-performing candidate is eliminated and ballots are redistributed until a winner emerges. Peltola had previously benefited from the system in her 2022 congressional victories. The Justice Department also confirmed a criminal investigation, but Alaska's U.S. attorney would not say what crimes authorities were examining. During the campaign, Peltola tapped into Alaskans' frustrations with high fuel prices and other costs, especially in remote communities that rely on diesel and are often accessible only by air or water.

Peltola Campaign Strategy Alaska

Her campaign posted photos of her travels around the state as she sought to separate herself from national Democrats and build a coalition around an Alaska first platform. Alaskans who know me know that I'm not liberal or radical, Peltola said. I am only interested in working for Alaska and working for the best interest of Alaskans, in as nonpartisan of a way as I possibly can. The race attracted a flood of outside spending and turned negative at times.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance made separate trips to Alaska in the month before the election to support Sullivan. Lower 48 became an insult bandied by both sides. Sullivan and his supporters tried to align Peltola with Lower 48 liberals who want to restrict oil and gas drilling, mining and other resource development. Peltola said she would work with Trump to get things done for Alaska but would never put any Lower 48 politician before Alaskans.

When Sullivan criticized Peltola for reading note cards during a debate, saying You can't cue-card your way to the Senate, Peltola said she was simply prepared. She also pushed back on Sullivan's assertion that she was ineffective in the House, saying she worked well with him as part of the state's three-person delegation in Washington. Peltola postponed two days of campaign events in late October after her campaign said she suffered minor injuries in a car accident in Anchorage.

Election Results Alaska Democrats

Peltola, who is Yup'ik, emphasized her Alaska roots and resurrected the fish, family and freedom tagline from her prior campaigns. She spoke about growing up in western Alaska, fishing for salmon on the Kuskokwim River with her father and spending summers at fish camp with her children and late husband. Alaska also elected a Democrat as governor for the first time since 1998, after former state lawmaker Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins defeated three Republicans, including one endorsed by Trump.

The Associated Press has not yet called the U.S. House race, where independent candidate Bill Hill is challenging Republican Rep. Nick Begich.