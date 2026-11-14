Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins to serve as Alaska’s 13th governor

Kreiss-Tomkins will be the first Democrat to hold the position in 24 years.

Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has been elected to serve as Alaska’s 13th governor. A 37-year-old former state House member from Sitka, Kreiss-Tomkins emerged victorious with a majority of votes after pitching himself as a moderate leader who would seek compromise to solve the challenges facing the state.

When sworn in on Dec. 7, he will become the first Democrat to lead Alaska since former Gov. Tony Knowles wrapped up an eight-year tenure in 2002. Earning 50.8% of first-choice votes counted as of Friday , Kreiss-Tomkins defeated three Republicans on the general election ballot. The top GOP vote-getter was Bernadette Wilson, an Anchorage business owner who received President Donald Trump’s endorsement after promising a combative and partisan approach to governing.

Also read Alaska governor race remains uncalled as Kreiss-Tomkins projects majority win

Wilson received 28.1% of first-choice votes. Also on the ballot was former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson, who had 13.6% of first-choice votes. Former Attorney General Treg Taylor had 7.2%. Though several thousand votes remain to be counted in the coming days, Kreiss-Tomkins declared victory on Friday.

Many of the remaining absentee ballots will continue to favor him, according to preliminary data.

“Alaskans voted for change and for a government that works across party lines to move Alaska forward,” Kreiss-Tomkins said in a statement Friday morning. “Our administration will not waste a single day getting to work to solve problems for Alaska. ” Kreiss-Tomkins will succeed Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a conservative Republican who was termed out from seeking reelection.

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Zac Johnson, an independent who currently serves on the Anchorage Assembly, will serve as lieutenant governor, succeeding current Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, who has served in Dunleavy’s administration since he won reelection in 2022. Dunleavy’s departure from office precipitated a crowded race to fill the seat.

The August primary featured 17 candidates, including 12 Republicans, two Democrats and three independents. Kreiss-Tomkins was a late entrant to the race, announcing his run in February. He emerged as the top primary vote-getter in August, after raising more money than any other candidate for his campaign. Ultimately, Kreiss-Tomkins raised more than $5 million, more than all his opponents combined.

He was also boosted by millions from the Democratic Governors Association, which far outspent the Republican Governors Association in Alaska. To win, the former Southeast lawmaker overcame limited name recognition outside his home region, and had to persuade a broad coalition of voters to back him.

“I always felt like there was a commonsense majority of Alaskans who wanted change and have been discouraged by the last eight years. I felt like if our campaign could unite those Alaskans from the center right to the left and all points in between, that that coalition could deliver a win,” Kreiss-Tomkins said in a Friday interview. He also said the statewide campaign appealed to his “creative impulses.

” “Using the campaign to sort of try to imagine what a statewide campaign could look like was all something I had a lot of pent up curiosity ,” he said. That meant creative ideas like staging a 5K run in Anchorage’s Kincaid Park as a campaign event, and traveling to rural reaches of the state that rarely see statewide candidates. His campaign said that Kreiss-Tomkins visited 62 communities and traveled 40,000 miles.

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He embarked on a 350-mile snowmachine trip to Northwest Arctic villages; took a 450-mile boat trip down the Yukon River and a 100-mile boat trip on the Kuskokwim River; drove the Haul Road to Prudhoe Bay; flew to Utqiagvik to observe a whale harvest; and rode the Tustumena ferry to communities along the Aleutian Chain — all while maintaining a home base in Anchorage. Meanwhile, Republicans in the race — including the three who ultimately advanced to the general election from the primary — focused on GOP strongholds along the Railbelt as they struggled to raise money and consolidate support given the crowded field.

Trump’s October endorsement of Wilson did little to move the needle among Republican-leaning voters. Nor did Bronson’s last-minute efforts to distance himself from the president, whom he had previously praised. The Alaska GOP, in an unusual move, declined to endorse or spend money on any of the Republicans in the field. The Republican candidates who advanced to the general election had also been hamstrung by controversy.

Wilson did little to explain her history of unpaid business and personal debts; Bronson struggled to overcome a negative reputation cemented during his acrimonious term as Anchorage mayor; and Taylor, who until recently served as the state’s top attorney, was briefly kicked off the ballot for failing to disclose his financial interests as required by law. Democrats and independents, meanwhile, united behind Kreiss-Tomkins after the primary, most notably with the departure of Democrat Tom Begich, who came in a close second after Kreiss-Tomkins in the primary, then dropped out and endorsed Kreiss-Tomkins.

In the final days of the campaign, Kreiss-Tomkins was also endorsed by a handful of Republican leaders, including U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who said that he “understands that governing requires listening to people with different perspectives and finding common ground. ” Since the election, Kreiss-Tomkins has already quietly gotten to work on the transition, with just over three weeks remaining until he will be sworn in.

He said that three transition co-chairs — a Democrat, a Republican and an independent — will help guide his decisions as he prepares to take office. His first test will come just a week after his tenure begins, when he is expected to introduce his draft for the state budget.

“It’s like we’ve got to eat an entire elephant,” Kreiss-Tomkins said Friday. “So we’re heads down, approaching that with as much thought and attention as we can. ”