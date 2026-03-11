James Talarico Wins Texas Senate Seat, Defeating Ken Paxton in Record-Setting Race

Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in Texas, overcoming a $168 million ad assault funded by Elon Musk in a race where more than half a billion dollars was spent.

Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in Texas, flipping a Senate seat in a state President Donald Trump won handily three times. The race saw more than half a billion dollars spent on advertising and other forms of support, shattering all records.

Elon Musk Ad Assault Failed To Stop Talarico

Talarico, a state lawmaker and seminarian, overcame a $168 million ad assault by Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest man, whose SpaceX facilities are headquartered near Brownsville, Texas. Musk had urged his social media followers to back Paxton and ratcheted up attacks on Talarico on X, amplifying past comments and repeatedly calling him weird.

Also read James Talarico's chances of beating Ken Paxton—what final Texas polls show

Paxton won a May primary runoff, but a history of scandals and controversy proved too much for him to overcome in the eyes of the Lone Star State's electorate. Paxton was impeached by the Republican-controlled Texas state House in 2023 before the state Senate acquitted him. His estranged wife, Angela Paxton, a state senator, publicly revealed she sought a divorce on biblical grounds and cut an ad urging her party to support the ticket without ever mentioning Paxton.

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Talarico campaigned on a top versus bottom instead of left versus right message, telling supporters the top 1% of wealthy Americans wanted the rest of the country to fight with one another instead of keeping a check on those in power. He integrated Christian themes and sought to transcend traditional politics in a state where his party had not won in years. Early voting numbers showed Texans showing up in record-breaking numbers in many counties.

Latino voters swung back toward Democrats after supporting Trump in the state in 2024. Early voting data showed Hispanic voters came out in massive numbers, including surges of young people and those who had not cast ballots in 2022 or 2024. Talarico's campaign early on made a strategic decision not to campaign with surrogates outside of the state, attempting to prevent Paxton from drawing parallels to national Democrats who may not play the same way in Texas.

Trump Tries To Rescue GOP Candidate Paxton

Trump endorsed Paxton over GOP Sen. John Cornyn in the primary, ripping open a chasm in the Republican Party that remained through Election Day. As Paxton struggled in polling and fundraising, Trump tried to mount a rescue mission, visiting Texas three times in October to hold rallies and hitting red areas along the way to boost turnout.

Trump often lauded Paxton as the greatest attorney general in the country, saying he stepped forward to combat Joe Biden's presidency in ways other attorneys general did not. Among the lawsuits Paxton filed on behalf of Texas was a complaint challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election. Talarico steadily held a polling lead throughout the general election, though typically by the margin of error. He shattered fundraising records with the help of small-dollar donors from across the country.

He focused on appealing to independents and to Republicans unhappy with Paxton's history or with their party's 30-year rule in the state. Talarico campaigned heavily throughout the state, working to narrow margins in red parts of Texas that have overwhelmed other Democratic candidates in recent years. Podcaster Joe Rogan, who famously backed Trump in 2024, hosted Talarico on his show and urged him to run for president.

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Talarico's invites from Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel drew the White House's ire, leading to his being blocked from TV airtime under a claim of a rarely enforced equal time rule. That only meant interest exploded, generating millions of views and fundraising. Paxton's campaign insisted Talarico was too radical to represent Texas, highlighting past comments in which he claimed God is nonbinary and that there are six genders.

Republicans Attack Talarico Over Religious Comments

Republicans opened an expensive ad campaign against Talarico, repeatedly airing ads that quoted him saying God was nonbinary and that there were six sexes, as well as showing a video where Talarico said he loved transgender children. Trump also amplified Talarico's past comments in his Texas stump speeches. Trump, Paxton and other Republicans dubbed the state rep Talafreako and Tofu Talarico throughout the cycle, while attacking the Democrat for associating with defund the police activists and calling capitalism oppressive.

During Republicans' midterm convention in Dallas this past September, Trump joked that Talarico ran a campaign to beat meat and said he did not know what the hell he meant by that. Talarico also accused the Republican attorney general of being funded by large corporations and billionaires, despite the Democrat also taking money from billionaires.

The end result is that Democrats have grabbed control of a key Senate seat on Trump's watch in a state that once epitomized the movement he built. It was Talarico who mobilized voters in the Lone Star State, drawing some 1,500 people to a rally later in the campaign. In the closing days of the election, Talarico increasingly framed the race as a classic David versus Goliath tale, not between himself and Paxton, but between himself and Musk.

Talarico Victory Defies Texas Political Tradition

The race was a phenomenon unlike Beto O'Rourke, the last Democrat to come close to winning a statewide race in Texas in 2018, when he narrowly lost his bid to oust Sen. Ted Cruz.