Gina Hinojosa defeats Greg Abbott, becomes Texas first Latina governor

Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, becoming Texas first Latina governor and ending a 32-year Democratic drought in the governor mansion.

Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, becoming the first Latina governor of Texas and ending a 32-year Democratic drought in the governor mansion.

Abbott conceded at 10 p.m., congratulating Hinojosa and telling supporters: It has been the joy of my life to be the governor of the state of Texas. Everything is bigger in Texas including the shock of this win, Hinojosa told a crowd of supporters. We shocked the world tonight. With a Texas chip on our shoulder we show that anything is possible.

Also read Gina Hinojosa beats Greg Abbott, delivering Democrats' Texas dream

Hinojosa Historic Texas Governor Win

Hinojosa, 52, is a fifth-term Austin state representative, a labor and civil rights lawyer, a Brownsville native, and a former president of the Austin public school system. She will be Texas first female governor since Ann Richards, the last Democrat to hold the office, who lost reelection to George W. Bush in 1994. Hinojosa overcame a more than four-to-one spending disparity.

Advertisement

Abbott entered the year with over $100 million in campaign cash and spent nearly $118 million on advertising compared to her $26 million. National Democrats invested millions in her campaign, which became a proxy battle between widely anticipated 2028 presidential contenders over courting Latino voters. Hinojosa focused her campaign on public education funding, teacher pay, opposing school vouchers, data center moratoriums, and pocketbook relief.

She framed her bid as a fight against the billionaires and the corporations, who she accused of driving up prices, closing neighborhood schools, and cheating Texans out of basic healthcare. She also made linking Abbott to President Donald Trump, characterizing both as participants in institutional corruption and anti-democratic power grabs, a centerpiece of her campaign.

Future Texas Policy Changes

She has vowed to fire Mike Morath, the Abbott-appointed education commissioner, on day one, and to exercise her veto power, including over any new gerrymandered electoral maps. Her win promises to shake up state government, though the extent of legislative change will depend on downballot results in the lieutenant governor and Texas House races. Abbott, a cornerstone of the Texas Republican establishment, defeated all three previous gubernatorial opponents by double-digit percentage points and built a robust turnout operation.

His marquee policy achievement, a $1 billion private school voucher program, became law only after he targeted and ousted rural Republican lawmakers who had voted against it. He ran primarily on economic issues with his Keep Texas Affordable agenda, promising to slash property taxes and lower the cost of healthcare, housing, home and auto insurance, electricity, and higher education.

Advertisement

He also pushed a strict conservative platform including tighter border security, strict abortion restrictions, school choice vouchers, expanded gun rights, and lower business regulations, and framed his candidacy as a fight against socialism. Though close to Trump, Abbott defied the president on artificial intelligence data center expansion. He consolidated executive control like no other Texas governor, wielding power through appointments, executive orders, vetoes, and emergency actions.

Abbott Long Texas Legacy

He will leave office having presided over 12 years of massive economic and population growth, as well as tragedies including Hurricane Harvey, the 2021 winter storm grid failure, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uvalde school shooting, and the Hill Country floods. Before becoming governor in 2014, Abbott was the longest-serving attorney general in Texas and previously served as a justice on the Texas Supreme Court.

He began his political career as a business-oriented Republican and tacked to the right in recent years, embracing culture wars, mid-decade redistricting, and restrictions on LGBTQ+ rights, voting, diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and Sharia law.