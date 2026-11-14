Democrat flips Alaska governor's mansion after Trump-backed GOP infighting

President Trump endorsed Republican Bernadette Wilson for Alaska governor, but bitter GOP infighting and ranked-choice voting complicated the race to succeed Mike Dunleavy.

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Also read Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins to serve as Alaska’s 13th governor

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Dan Sullivan. Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has won Alaska's gubernatorial election, defeating Trump-endorsed Republican Bernadette Wilson and flipping the governor's mansion. The Associated Press called the race for Kreiss-Tomkins, a former state lawmaker, Friday evening local time. He is the first Democratic governor in Alaska since 1998.

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Alaska's gubernatorial election became an unusual contest as Republicans battled among themselves over who should succeed Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who was barred from seeking a third consecutive term. Former State Representative Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, a Democrat from Alaska, during the What's Next conference in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.publicly criticized fellow Republicans Dave Bronson and Treg Taylor, accusing them of dividing conservative voters and potentially jeopardizing the party's hold on the governorship.

Alaska gubernatorial candidate Bernadette Wilson was the only Trump-endorsed candidate in the race, despite being one of three Republican options. If no candidate receives a majority of first-choice votes, the lowest-performing candidate is eliminated and those ballots are redistributed according to voters' next preferences. The process continues until a candidate secures a majority among continuing ballots.

The system has added an unusual dynamic to Alaska politics, allowing multiple candidates from the same party to compete in the general election without a traditional partisan runoff. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks at a rally in Wasilla, Alaska, in October 2026. President Trump endorsed GOP gubernatorial candidate Bernadette Wilson at this rally, but Dunleavy did not offer an endorsement for any candidate.

The contest also came as Alaska remained a reliably Republican state in presidential elections, despite occasionally electing Democrats and independents to statewide office. Born and raised in Allentown, Pennsylvania, worked in both the New York and Washington bureaus for Fox News since 2013.