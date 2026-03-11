David Crowley Wins Wisconsin Governor Race, Becoming State's First Black Governor

Democrat David Crowley defeated Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany to become Wisconsin's first Black governor, succeeding retiring Gov. Tony Evers after a turbulent primary and a debate focused on Trump, taxes and affordability.

Democrat David Crowley has won the Wisconsin governor race, defeating Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany in the key Midwestern battleground state, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Crowley Historic Win Breaks Racial Barriers

With his victory, Crowley becomes Wisconsin's first Black politician elected governor and will succeed retiring two-term Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Crowley, the Milwaukee County executive, pitched himself as a deal-maker who can work across the aisle. He made defending Medicaid funding and preserving affordable housing central pillars of his platform.

Also read Democrat David Crowley declares victory in Wisconsin governor's race over Trump ally

The 40-year-old also talked about growing up in poverty with working-class parents who battled substance abuse and mental health issues during the city's crack-cocaine epidemic. He described working his way out through education and community organizing jobs, eventually reaching the Wisconsin legislature and later the county executive's office. Crowley said the historic nature of the race is not lost on him.

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But I am running to be a governor for all of us, he said at a campaign stop at the Walworth County Fair. And it does not matter what zip codes you live in, who you love, or where you come from. I want to make sure that we can move our entire state forward.

Tiffany Endorsements and Trump Alliance

Tiffany, a three-term congressman from a large agriculture-dominant district in northern Wisconsin, is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and a Trump ally on Capitol Hill. He was endorsed by key Republicans including President Donald Trump, former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson, and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre. During the debate, Crowley attacked Tiffany over the GOP's signature 2025 tax cut and spending bill.

When Congressman Tom Tiffany says he is focusing on affordability, let us be very clear: He voted for the big, ugly bill that helped some of the highest earners here in the state of Wisconsin, Crowley said, pointing to reduced funding for healthcare and food assistance programs in many states. We do not need what is happening in Washington, D.C. , coming into the state of Wisconsin.

It is very clear that he is working for Donald Trump and the billionaires who are funding his campaign, Crowley charged. Tiffany responded that while Crowley was consistently focused on being against Donald Trump, I am for Wisconsin. Rather than creating a bunch more programs that are going to end up taxing the people of Wisconsin more, I want to put more money in the taxpayers' pockets, he said.

Debates Highlight Policy and Ideology

Tiffany during his general election campaign repeatedly claimed Crowley was sounding like a socialist. I think it is really important to know that he said there is very little difference between me and Francesca Hong, Tiffany argued during the debate. That sounds like a socialist to me. Crowley's razor-thin win over Francesca Hong in August capped a tumultuous Democratic primary.

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Crowley dropped out of the race at one point, endorsing Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, only to re-enter and ultimately win the nomination. Tiffany also survived a plane crash, recounting later that it was like staring into the abyss after his small plane went down in a lake near Wausau.

Milwaukee Tax and Stadium Agreements

Along with Evers and legislative Republicans, Crowley was involved in the push for a plan to allow the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to raise their sales tax rates and earn more revenue for their respective governments. Evers said Crowley also played a large role in negotiations on a plan to upgrade the baseball stadium where the Milwaukee Brewers play and to keep the team in the city through 2050.

Ads promoting Crowley touted Trump's historic unpopularity, tied Tiffany to Trump, and argued that Tiffany's votes for Trump's agenda have resulted in costs going up. Crowley also argued that having Tiffany as governor would lead to income tax cuts for his billionaire donors. One Crowley ad proclaimed, Wisconsin's not for sale, but Tom Tiffany is, and it will cost ya. Wisconsin is a key midwestern battleground state.

Wisconsin Battleground State Voting History

Trump narrowly carried the state in his 2016 and 2024 presidential victories, while former President Joe Biden took the state by a razor-thin margin as he won the White House in 2020.