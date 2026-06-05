Democrat congressional candidate Lindsay James has apologized for being white and said she benefited greatly from privilege. She will face Republican former state Rep. Joe Mitchell in the general election for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.

A Democrat congressional candidate in Iowa , Lindsay James , has apologized on a previous campaign website for being white and said she benefited greatly from privilege.

In 2020, James had a section on her campaign site called A Confession in which she addressed her skin color and so-called privilege. She acknowledged that she has worked hard to get where she is in her life, but has also benefited greatly from privilege.

James' personal journey of self-examination as it relates to her own privilege has not been perfect, but she is committed to doing the hard work of honest self-reflection, considering critical feedback when given, and working every day to better herself and use her privilege to advocate for others. James will face Republican former state Rep. Joe Mitchell in the general election for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.

The district includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and Mason City and has been represented by a Republican since 2021. James' apology for being white has been met with criticism from some, who argue that it is not a privilege to be white. They argue that James' apology is a form of identity politics and that she should be apologizing for her policies rather than her skin color. Republican former state Rep.

Joe Mitchell has criticized James' views on healthcare, saying that if she thinks it's okay to use taxpayer dollars to pay for a sex change for a prisoner, she shouldn't be involved in politics. James' views on healthcare and education have been criticized by some, who argue that she is not qualified to deal with these issues.

The election for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District is set to take place in the near future, and it remains to be seen how James' views on privilege and identity politics will affect the outcome of the election





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