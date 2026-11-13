Democrat Cindy Holscher wins Kansas governor's race, extending party's hold on governor's mansion

Democratic state Sen. Cindy Holscher won the Kansas governor’s race, defeating Republican Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson in the open contest to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, The Associated Press projected.

Kansas Gov. -elect Cindy Holscher, a Democrat, campaigns in Lenexa on Nov. 2, 2026, ahead of her victory over Republican Ty Masterson. governor’s race, defeating Republican Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson in the open contest to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov.

Laura Kelly, The Associated Press projected. The victory keeps the governor’s mansion in Democratic hands and marks the third consecutive Kansas gubernatorial election won by a Democrat. Kelly won the office in 2018 and secured a second term in 2022. The result underscores Democrats’ continued success in Kansas gubernatorial races despite Republicans’ longstanding dominance in the state’s presidential elections.

Also read Democrat Cindy Holscher is elected Kansas' next governor, extending her party's wave of victories

The GOP has carried Kansas in every presidential election since 1968. Holscher has served in the Kansas Senate since 2021 after previously spending four years in the state House. She secured theafter defeating fellow state Sen. Ethan Corson, who was endorsed by Kelly and former Democratic Gov.

Kathleen Sebelius, in the August primary. THE TOP TRUMP OFFICIALS DEMOCRATS ADMIT ARE ON THEIR HIT LIST FOR INVESTIGATIONS IN THE NEW CONGRESS Masterson, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump in the crowded GOP primary, conceded the race in a post on X and said he had called Holscher to congratulate her.

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"It looks like we will come up just short, but the things we fought for are no less important today than they were yesterday. "Masterson, who has served as Kansas Senate president since 2021, also pointed to Republicans' continued control of the state Legislature and said he would return to the Senate in January to focus on property taxes, public safety, affordability and schools.

Brittany Miller is a Fox News Digital breaking news writer and former Independent reporter who graduated from Syracuse University in 2023.