Democrat Cindy Holscher wins Kansas governor race, extending Democratic gains nationwide

Cindy Holscher defeated Republican Ty Masterson to become Kansas governor, keeping the office in Democratic hands as the party secured a majority of U.S. governorships for the first time in two decades.

Democrat Cindy Holscher has been elected Kansas governor, defeating Republican Ty Masterson and keeping the office in her party's hands. The Associated Press called the race Thursday, two days after Holscher declared victory following Tuesday's midterm elections.

Democrats had already secured a majority of governorships across the United States for the first time in two decades before the narrow Kansas win. Holscher, a state senator, promised to halt new data centers and overcame a flood of Republican money behind Masterson, the president of the GOP-controlled state Senate. She will succeed outgoing Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat who was term-limited.

Also read Democrat Cindy Holscher is elected Kansas' next governor, extending her party's wave of victories

Holscher Defeats Masterson in Governor Race

In a video posted online Tuesday, Holscher said, Kansans have sent a clear message that they want to keep our state moving forward. She added, The work of preparing to lead has already begun. Masterson remains the Kansas Senate's top Republican leader. Before the race was called, he promised to keep fighting to cut property taxes, his biggest campaign promise, and for safer communities and better schools.

Advertisement

In other Kansas Democratic victories, U.S. Sen. -elect Adam Hamilton, pastor of the nation's largest United Methodist church, gave Democrats their first Senate win in Kansas since 1932. Chris Mann ousted state Attorney General Kris Kobach, a champion of strict voter ID laws who served as vice chair of President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud in 2017. Masterson had reasons for optimism after emerging from a contentious August primary with Trump's endorsement.

For 60 years, when a Kansas governor has retired or been term-limited, the other party's nominee has won the next election. The Republican Governors Association poured $19 million into television and digital advertising, according to ad-tracking firm AdImpact, and attacked Holscher as an extreme liberal. The two candidates' fall fundraising was comparable, but Republicans outspent Democrats more than 3-to-1 overall.

Fundraising and Campaign Strategies

Holscher also faced early resistance from Kelly, who had earlier backed another Democratic state senator and once suggested Holscher could be too liberal to win in November. Kelly later endorsed Holscher and produced a video for her, though not until after she did a spot for Iowa's new governor-elect, Rob Sand. Holscher made a state moratorium on building new data centers for artificial intelligence a cornerstone of her campaign.

She said people want limits on their energy and water use and want to make sure the centers create local jobs. She told reporters in Topeka late in the race, It cuts across party lines. The people are asking for reasonable things. A former manager for Sprint Corp., Holscher lives in the Kansas City, Kansas, suburbs in Johnson County, which boomed after World War II.

Advertisement

Johnson County Democratic Trends

It is the state's most populous county, home to 23% of the state's 2 million voters. Johnson County has become increasingly Democratic since Trump's first presidential run in 2016. Holscher won a Kansas House seat that year and was elected to the Senate in 2020. She captured more than 60% of Johnson County's vote, offsetting Masterson's big margins in solidly GOP rural areas.

Hamilton, who also lives in Johnson County, took the same path to victory.