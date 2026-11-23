Democratic Chuck Hubbard will win the election in North Carolina's 5th congressional district, the Associated Press projects.

Watch ABC News live news stream and get 24/7 latest, breaking news coverage, and live video. With Hubbard's victory, the Democrats are set to have their biggest majority in three decades in the House of Representatives when the next Congress is sworn in in January.

Rep. -elect Chuck Hubbard, D-N.C. , speaks to members of the media at the AC Hotel during new member orientation in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. With 99% of the estimated vote reported, Hubbard leads Foxx 48.7% to 48.6%.

Also read Longtime GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx, 83, finally concedes razor-thin race to Democrat

Fewer than 300 votes separate the two.

"Let me be the first to thank Congresswoman Foxx for her decades of service and countless sacrifices," wrote Hubbard, a former local journalist who ran unsuccessfully against Foxx in 2024. “After a hard-fought and thorough election process, the voters of the Fifth Congressional District exercised their Constitutional rights and made their voices heard," Foxx said in aSunday in part, acknowledging Hubbard's victory.

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"I recently called to congratulate Chuck Hubbard on his victory in this election, and I sent him my best wishes as he represents this wonderful district in the 120th Congress. "Missing 19-year-old Marine found dead during search in Twentynine Palms, authorities say Foxx, first elected to the U.S. House in 2004 after serving in the North Carolina state Senate, is currently the chair of the powerful House Rules Committee. Democrats have had major successes this year in North Carolina.

In addition to Hubbard's win, Democrat Roy Cooper, the former North Carolina governor, flipped the U.S. Senate seat currently held by retiring GOP Sen. Thom Tillis. As of Sunday, based on the current ABC News House estimate, which tracks the expected balance of power based on results in U.S. House races, Democrats are on track to have at least 258 members in the U.S. House, with at least 173 for Republicans. Four races have not yet been projected.

Hubbard's win will secure the largest majority Democrats have had in the U.S. House since 1992, when they also elected 258 members,Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Commerce area, awakens residents across Southern California