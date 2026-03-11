Democrat Chris Pappas Wins New Hampshire Senate Seat, Defeating Republican John E. Sununu

Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas defeated former Republican Sen. John E. Sununu in New Hampshire's competitive and expensive Senate race. Pappas will succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas has won New Hampshire's Senate race, defeating former Republican Sen. John E. Sununu in a competitive and expensive swing state contest.

The Fox News Decision Desk projected the result. With 19.18% of votes reported, Pappas captured 60.6% compared to Sununu's 37.61%, according to the decision desk. Pappas will succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

Also read Chris Pappas halts Sununu comeback in New Hampshire, makes Senate history

Pappas Victory Boosts Democratic Senate Hopes

The victory is a boost for Democrats, who viewed the race as a must-hold contest as they try to win back the Senate majority from the GOP. Democrats were favored to win the seat, though the party at times raised alarms about whether it was taking New Hampshire's swing-state status seriously enough. Pappas is a four-term congressman first elected to the House in January 2019.

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He won the Democratic Senate nomination in September by defeating left-wing challenger Karishma Manzur by double digits. Manzur was described as a far-left socialist rival. Shaheen was first elected in 2008, defeating Sununu as he competed for a second term. She has held the seat for 18 years and is retiring at the end of this term.

Sununu had hoped his name recognition would propel him to victory. He spent six years in the U.S. House before winning election to the Senate in 2002, defeating then-Gov. Jeanne Shaheen, but lost his 2008 rematch with her. He was aiming to return to the U.S. Senate after 18 years away.

Sununu Family Legacy In New Hampshire Politics

His father, John E. Sununu, served six years as governor before becoming White House chief of staff under President George H.W. Bush. His younger brother, Chris Sununu, recently served eight years as New Hampshire governor before taking a break from politics. Sununu repeatedly argued that Pappas had been in Washington for 8 years and had not delivered for New Hampshire.

He told Fox News Digital that Pappas had attempted very little in Congress and accomplished even less. He charged that Pappas would be a rubber stamp for the far left. Pappas pushed back, noting he has been reelected three times in one of the toughest congressional districts in the country. He told Fox News Digital that he works with people across the aisle and has been rated as one of the most bipartisan Democrats in the House.

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Pappas cited work on fentanyl scheduling to keep fentanyl analogs as Schedule One and to stay ahead of cartels and the drugs they push into the country. He also said he challenged Joe Biden on the border. Pappas is a co-owner of the famed Puritan Backroom restaurant, a family-run business for over a century known for its chicken tenders and as a must-stop in Manchester for politicians.

Trump Approval Weighs On Sununu Campaign

Pappas and Democrats repeatedly tied Sununu to President Donald Trump, whose approval ratings are well underwater in New Hampshire and around the country. Trump's unpopularity proved an anchor on Sununu's hopes, even as the candidate distanced himself from Trump's war with Iran and his tariffs. Sununu told Fox News Digital that the election was about New Hampshire and who would give the state a strong independent voice in Washington.

He said this is a six-year term, Trump will be out of office in two years, and the question for voters is who will lead the country and the Senate in the right direction for New Hampshire. During a Fox News Digital interview, Pappas sidestepped a question about a potential Trump impeachment if his party wins back Congress, instead emphasizing oversight and accountability. Then-Vice President Kamala Harris carried New Hampshire by just 3 percentage points in the 2024 presidential race.

The race was competitive and expensive, and the result keeps the seat in Democratic hands as Shaheen retires at the end of this term.