Stansbury Apologizes for Missing Hegseth Impeachment Vote, Blames DC Traffic

Rep. Melanie Stansbury apologized after missing the vote on the Hegseth impeachment effort, blaming rush hour traffic and a police motorcade. She was one of 11 Democrats who did not vote.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a New Mexico Democrat, apologized Wednesday after missing a key vote on the impeachment of Pete Hegseth. She blamed rush hour traffic in Washington, D.C.

, and a police motorcade for her absence. She was one of 11 Democrats who did not vote on Tuesday. The vote successfully blocked Rep. Thomas Massie's impeachment effort.

Also read The 11 missing Democrats saved Pete Hegseth—and the party from itself

Stansbury Apologizes for Missing Hegseth Vote

Republicans had previously feared they lacked the votes to defeat the impeachment. The vote was originally scheduled for 15 minutes but remained open for more than 30 minutes. Stansbury appeared to be on the verge of tears in a video recorded outside the Capitol and posted on social media. I am genuinely and sincerely sorry, she posted with a folded hands emoji.

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In the video, she said, Let me start by saying I am so sorry. There is no one more disappointed in myself than me that I was not here at the moment that gavel dropped as the Republicans were trying to bury this impeachment of Pete Hegseth. She acknowledged her responsibility but suggested her vote would not have mattered. While I know that it is my responsibility to be here, I know that I should have been there, she said.

We did not have the numbers to move forward to impeach Pete Hegseth at this moment. Not to mention, in the Senate, where he would have to have a trial and be convicted with a two-thirds vote. Stansbury said she ran back to her car as the vote approached but did not explain where she was. She said she drove toward the Capitol and got stuck in rush hour on Independence Avenue.

Rush Hour Traffic Blamed for Absence

They closed one of the lanes. I was stuck in the right-hand lane, she said. I could literally see the Capitol. My staff were watching closely.

I asked them to call the floor to let the floor know that the traffic was horrific outside. There were other members who were stuck in it. Just at that moment, as I was approaching the Capitol, there was a police motorcade that escorted a bus off of campus and blocked traffic in both directions, Stansbury continued. She added, I should have been there sooner.

I understand that it is my responsibility, and I am sincerely sorry, but there were definitely factors that were out of my control. She concluded, I am sincerely sorry with all of my heart. Stansbury and several other Democrats were at an Elect Democratic Women PAC reception at a nearby restaurant during the vote. The venue is about 1.5 miles down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol and a 33-minute walk.

At least one lawmaker got out of their car and walked to the Capitol because of the traffic jam. Another got dropped off on the Senate side to avoid the traffic.

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List of Eleven Democrats Who Did Not Vote

The 11 Democrats recorded as not voting were Julia Brownley, Lou Correa and Nancy Pelosi of California, Laura Gillen of New York, Steven Horsford of Nevada, Jonathan Jackson of Illinois, Brittany Pettersen of Colorado, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico, Haley Stevens of Michigan, Marilyn Strickland of Washington, and Frederica Wilson of Florida. Their offices offered explanations.

Stansbury's office said she was blocked from entering the Capitol due to a traffic incident and a police escort of a bus during the vote. It did not explain where she was before missing the vote. When asked why she did not come sooner, Stansbury said, Because I did, and I was trapped in my vehicle because of a police motorcade.

A Fox reporter told her, The vote was public since Monday, and the vote was left open for a while. Do you think traffic is gonna work as an excuse? Criticism on social media was harsh. One user said, You had a single job and you did not show up.

Future Impeachment Efforts Against Hegseth Likely

What happens to your constituents if they did such a thing? Disgusting. Stansbury said the missed vote is not the end of efforts against Hegseth. This is not the end, she said.

It is just the beginning. Hegseth is likely to face another impeachment effort next year, when Democrats will have majorities in the Senate and House.