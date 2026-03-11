Annie Andrews Wins SC Senate, First Democrat in 20 Years to Defeat Graham

Pediatrician Annie Andrews defeated appointed Republican Sen. Darline Graham in South Carolina, becoming the first Democrat in nearly three decades to win a Senate election there. Graham was appointed after her brother Lindsey Graham died and was backed by President Trump.

Democrat Annie Andrews has defeated appointed Republican Sen. Darline Graham in South Carolina's Senate race, according to projections from NBC News and Fox News Decision Desk. Andrews, a pediatrician who ran as an outsider, becomes the first Democrat in nearly three decades to win a Senate election in South Carolina. The result marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the deep red state.

Graham was originally appointed to the seat in July by GOP Gov. Henry McMaster after her brother, longtime Sen. Lindsey Graham, died suddenly due to a heart problem. She sought a full term in the general election after winning a special primary nomination. President Donald Trump had urged and supported her campaign, traveling to the state to rally behind her just days before the vote.

Also read Democrat Annie Andrews Upsets Darline Graham to Win South Carolina Senate Seat

The race became increasingly competitive in the final weeks despite initial expectations. Some top nonpartisan political handicappers shifted the contest toward Democrats as Graham faced criticism for lacking fluency on policy issues. During a debate with a Republican rival, Graham admitted she was not well-informed on national security, though she still secured the GOP nomination.

Andrews significantly outraised and outspent Graham throughout the cycle. In the final pre-election fundraising period, Andrews' campaign raised more than $4 million, mostly from online donors, and spent over $4.6 million in two weeks. Graham's campaign raised about $90,000 and spent $65,000 during that same period.

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Outside spending surged in the closing stretch of the campaign. The Senate Leadership Fund, a GOP super PAC, spent $13 million to boost Graham. Meanwhile, Senate Majority PAC, aligned with Democratic leadership, announced a last-minute $750,000 digital buy to support Andrews. The disparity in resources highlighted the different starting points for both candidates.

Democratic strategist Mally Smith told Fox News Digital that South Carolina voters rejected Trump's hand-picked successor. Smith stated that Americans are sick of electing MAGA puppets to higher office who enable erratic behavior. Graham emphasized her support for Trump's agenda and cost-of-living issues, calling suspending the gas tax a temporary solution.

Andrews made affordability and healthcare costs a centerpiece of her campaign. She highlighted her twenty years of experience working inside America's broken healthcare system. Andrews said she came face to face with Washington's failures in hospital exam rooms while working with children and families. This focus resonated with voters concerned about economic pressures.

During their October debate, Andrews and Graham traded barbs on several key issues. Graham accused Andrews of being unwilling to stand up to socialist Democrats. Andrews countered that Graham was little more than a rubber stamp for Trump's agenda. The exchange underscored the ideological divide between the two candidates.

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Gun control and transgender rights also featured prominently in the attack ads. Graham noted that Andrews served as a senior adviser to Everytown, a prominent gun control advocacy group. Andrews said she supported the Second Amendment but rejected biological men in women's sports and gender surgeries for minors. Graham accused Andrews of deceiving the people of South Carolina and flip-flopping on everything.

Graham made a notable break with Trump last month regarding Russia sanctions. After the president announced he would waive sanctions against Russia, going around a new law named after her brother, Graham expressed dissent. She told reporters she does not trust Putin or Russia and wants pressure applied to end the war and lower gas prices.

President Donald Trump carried South Carolina by more than 17 percentage points two years ago. With this major upset, Andrews becomes the first Democrat in nearly thirty years to win a Senate election in the state. The victory signals a potential realignment in Southern politics.

Andrews will now fill the remainder of the late senator's current term, which concludes at the end of this year. Her win represents a historic moment for the Democratic Party in a traditionally conservative region. Voters appeared to prioritize healthcare and economic concerns over party loyalty.