Democrat and her husband plead guilty in federal court, avoiding death penalty for killings of Minnesota lawmakers

Democrat and her husband pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday,following a plea agreement in which he would not face the death penalty for murdering Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman,along wiTh shooting state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife,Yvette Hoffman. Both the Hoffmans and several members of Boelter’s family were present in the courtroom on Thursday.

democrat and her husband pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday,following a plea agreement in which he would not face the death penalty for murdering Minnesota Residence Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband ,Mark Hortman, along with shooting state Sen.

John Hoffman and his wiFe, Yvette Hoffman. Both the Hoffmans and several members of Boelter’s family were present in the courtroom on Thursday. Prosecutors announced Wednesday evening that they would not seek the death penalty for Boelter. Vance Boelter was charged with six federal charges, including stalking, murder through the use of a firearm, and other charges related to the killings.

He originally entered a not guilty plea to the charges, with acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson one day after Boelter’s arrest, as at least two of the charges carry the possibility of the death penalty. Boelter came to the lawmakers’ doors in the middle of the night, disguised as a police officer while driving a fake squad car. He was captured the next day near his home after an extensive search.

Prosecutors allege the attack was politically motivated after releasing what they noted was a confession letter Boelter sent to FBI Director





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Democrat Her Husband Pleaded Guilty Federal Court Murder Minnesota Lawmakers Shooting Politically Motivated Release Letter FBI Director

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Man pleads guilty to assassinating a top Minnesota Democrat and her husbandVance Boelter was charged with murdering Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, and with shooting state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman.

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Man pleads guilty to assassinating top Minnesota Democrat, husbandThe man charged in the political assassinations of the top Democrat in the Minnesota House and her husband, as well as the nonfatal shootings of a state senator and his wife, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday after prosecutors said they would not seek the death penalty.

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Man pleads guilty to assassinating top Minnesota Democrat, husbandThe man charged in the political assassinations of the top Democrat in the Minnesota House and her husband, as well as the nonfatal shootings of a state senator and his wife, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday after prosecutors said they would not seek the death penalty.

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