Utahns have a new thing to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.

As Americans gather around the table for their Thanksgiving feasts Thursday, some may repeat an annual ritual — one by one expressing their gratitude for the gifts and good fortune in their lives.

Family. Friends. Health. Prosperity.

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Community. Food. Maybe even GLP-1 to help quell the temptation of gluttony. Those sentiments emerged again when The Salt Lake Tribune asked readers what they were grateful for this holiday season.

This time, though, a new blessing gained repeated mentions: peaceful elections. In the buildup to the recent midterms, the country was awash in worries about ballots being stolen, immigration agents scaring away citizens, National Guard troops intimidating voters, even voting machines being rigged. None of that happened. It seems fitting that Abraham Lincoln was the one who set the date for Thanksgiving in 1863 as the nation faced the largest political conflict in its history.

“In the midst of a civil war of unequaled magnitude and severity, which has sometimes seemed to foreign states to invite and to provoke their aggression,” Lincoln said in his declaration, “peace has been preserved with all nations, order has been maintained, the laws have been respected and obeyed, and harmony has prevailed. ” From then until 2020, placid elections seemed the norm. Voters may have spoken loudly, but transitions of power proved quiet.

Then came Jan. 6, 2021, and the Capitol siege. What might happen this time? Thankfully, says Utah Lt. Gov.

Deidre Henderson, calm prevailed. Though her party took a pounding, the state’s chief election officer breathed a sigh of relief as the results became apparent. No violence. No conflicts.

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Losers conceded. Winners were gracious.

“Democracy did what it was supposed to do, this election, in all of the ways. We had a free and fair election. Eligible voters were able to cast their ballots and have them counted accurately,” Henderson said on The Tribune’s “Mormon Land” podcast.

“Despite massive amounts of unprecedented federal interference into our elections, we were able to hold the line. We were able to do our jobs. We were able to keep the guardrails of free government and democracy in place, and the voters had their say. ” Her words parallel those of a number of Tribune readers.

Praise for ‘We the People’ One was glad “that the outcomes of the recent elections were not met with violence and hostility. ” Another relished “a country with the freedom to vote out politicians. ” Some exulted with more partisan takes, praising voters who “just saved our Constitution, renouncing fascism. ” A commenter thanked fellow Americans “who participated in our democracy this year.

For two years, I’ve been terrified that the corruption and the lawlessness of this administration would make people feel disempowered and they wouldn’t bother to vote. But they turned out to voice their opinion and it mattered. ” Another respondent was grateful that “people voted blue in masses and that we possibly still have a country to salvage…and voted with morals and respect for each other. ” Beyond these pointed political mentions, others repeated more universal themes.

Making it personal Some respondents appreciated their improved or continued physical activity.

“Being able to walk,” wrote South Salt Lake resident J.J. Esplin.

“This time last year I was in a wheelchair. ” Former Salt Lake City resident Pat Ames, who now lives in Nampa, Idaho, is “thankful for my health,” he wrote.

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“Four of my five siblings died prior to being able to collect Social Security. I’m 72, can walk a mile in 20 minutes, play catch with the neighborhood kids and attend to my own needs. ” Ames hopes that he can “hang around as long as I can do for myself without being dependent on others for my care. ” Others delighted in good relationships with their kids.

“My daughters are wonderful adults who make me proud,” wrote Sarah Phillips of Salt Lake City. Another said he appreciated having “two healthy boys who still care about our opinions. ” Garland resident Paiten Peart is grateful to connect with her “biological mom after eight years of not talking,” she wrote.

“It’s been so good being able to talk to her and get to know everything about her. ” Some enjoyed valuable work.

“I am grateful to be a pianist at Little America and other venues,” wrote Kristeen Polhamus, “uplifting others with this universal power force of music. ” ‘Good for mental health’ In the middle of the 2020 global health crisis, then- President Russell M. Nelson urged members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to “flood social media” with posts about gratitude — even as he acknowledged the pain of COVID-19.

In response, throngs of Latter-day Saints dutifully followed their leader. But it’s not just a good religious act. Therapists see the expression of gratitude as good for mental health, too. Feeling grateful “activates every part of your brain’s pleasure and health centers,” Salt Lake City-based therapist Marybeth Raynes told The Tribune.

“You breathe better. Your heart works better. You become calmer and less anxious. ” Such sentiments, she said, “feed your whole system.

” Being consciously grateful “for the small moments, events and blessings in our lives is a crucial factor in our mood and mental health,” Raynes wrote in a recent essay.

“Deepening our focus inwardly on moments such as enjoying how the toast turns out in the morning, how someone holds the door for us when carrying a package, or appreciating a private joke with a friend brings a small burst of pleasure to our brains. Noticing these moments several if not many times daily has a cumulative effect in enriching our lives.

” And this effect is “more than doubled” for those who express their appreciation, thanks, or gratitude “out loud to someone else. ” Even one word such as ‘thanks,” short phrases such as “great job” or a sentence or two such as, “I really appreciate that you volunteered to help with the dishes,” Raynes wrote, “has a much bigger effect than only the inner pleasure of someone else’s actions.

” Giving thanks with “more depth has even a bigger effect, she wrote, such as “your persistence in always helping me solve the obstacles in writing my job application has really made a difference. I’m so thankful. ” In short, it is beneficial to turn Thanksgiving into thanks living.