Demings exit scrambles Florida governor's race for Donalds

Demings exits Florida governor’s race, reshaping a matchup where polls showed him slightly stronger than Jolly against Donalds.

Demings was one of only two Democrats who had been polling competitively against likely Republican nominee Byron Donalds in recent independent surveys. The decision reshapes the Democratic field and leaves former Congressman David Jolly as the party’s most prominent remaining contender, potentially shifting how undecided voters and strategists approach the race.

Demings revealed his diagnosis during his final State of the County address, saying he would suspend his campaign to focus on his health.

“I received some bad news from my doctor, who confirmed that I have prostate cancer,” he said, according to local station WKMG, adding that he intends to complete his term as Orange County mayor before leaving office in November. His exit removes a well‑known Central Florida figure from a race that had already shown signs of being more competitive than Florida’s recent statewide elections. — found that Demings performed slightly better than Jolly in hypothetical matchups against Donalds.

In the Stetson survey, Donalds led Demings 46 percent to 42 percent, while he led Jolly 47 percent to 40 percent. The Echelon poll showed a similar pattern, with both Democrats trailing but keeping the race within single digits. These results do not predict an outcome, but they do indicate that Demings’ profile resonated with a segment of undecided voters who could shape the race in November. Demings’ departure leaves David Jolly as the most established Democrat still running.

Jolly, a former Republican congressman from Pinellas County, has raised more money than Demings but still faces a steep financial disadvantage compared to Donalds, who has amassed more than $67 million, including over $22 million in the first quarter of 2026 alone. Jolly has raised about $5 million since entering the race, while Demings had raised roughly $660,000 across his accounts before suspending his campaign.

Without Demings, Democrats lose a candidate with deep ties to Central Florida and a long public‑service résumé that included roles as Orlando police chief, Orange County sheriff, and two‑term Orange County mayor. His presence in the race had helped keep the contest within single digits in multiple polls, even as Florida continues to lean Republican in statewide elections. Florida’s political environment still favors Republicans, but both the Stetson and Echelon polls highlight several dynamics that could keep the race close.

Partisan loyalty remains strong on both sides, with more than 85% of voters supporting their party’s nominee in each matchup. Large shares of independents remain undecided, particularly in the governor’s race, and these voters historically turn out at lower rates than partisans. The surveys also show a pronounced gender divide, with men tending to favor Republican candidates and women leaning more toward Democratic candidates. Economic concerns dominate voter priorities.

Nearly four in 10 Florida voters cite the cost of living and inflation as the most important issue facing the state, far outpacing immigration, education, or abortion. As Kelly Smith, an associate professor of political science at Stetson University, noted, “the economic reality voters are experiencing is cutting through partisan divides. ”Demings’ exit affects multiple groups. For Democrats, it forces a recalibration of strategy and messaging, especially in Central Florida, where Demings had strong name recognition.

For independents, many of whom were undecided in both polls, the race now presents a different set of choices. For Donalds, the departure removes a challenger who had polled slightly better than Jolly — though both Democrats kept the race within single digits. Demings’ decision also underscores the uncertainty of a race still months away from Election Day.

While Republicans maintain structural advantages, Democrats remain within striking distance, and the absence of Demings introduces new variables into a contest that was already more competitive than expected.





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