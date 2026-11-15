Demi Rose's Partner Urker Dies Amid Cyberbullying Claims; Partner Seeks Anti-Bullying Legislation

The partner of internet personality Urker, who passed away following intense online harassment, has condemned the cruelty he faced and announced plans to push for new anti-cyberbullying laws in his memory.

star is blocking out the noise that implies she played any sort of role in his passing, which she says was She shared that such allegations were “disgusting to hear, because that was the love of my life.

That’s the father of my child,” adding, “No other man, no other person had my heart like he did. ” Nevertheless, she admitted that their relationship—which was first kindled briefly in 2018 and 2019, then found footing again in 2024 after Blanchard’s “When I first came out of prison, everyone seemed to be so excited for me and my newfound freedom. And then over time, unfortunately, more criticism came my way,” the 35-year-old explained.

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“It was like things were fine in the home, we were happy. But online, there was so much negativity. ”Urker faced from his life with her. In the days following his Oct. 1 death, Blanchard said her partner had “endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying” leading up to his death.

“The cruelty toward him was something no human should have to endure,” she added in the Instagram Story. “I believe the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment had a profound impact on him. ”Now, just over a month later, Blanchard still finds herself at a loss for how to move forward.

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“We had a plan for everything,” she added of Urker. “And everything was gonna be okay because he was right by my side. I wouldn’t have to do it alone. And now that’s changed, and I feel lost.

” She is, however, trying to redirect her heartbreak into good, sharing her efforts to enact new anti-cyberbullying laws in Urker’s name.

“Instead of lashing out at these people, I needed to do something more constructive with my anger,” she said. “So, I tried thinking in my mind, ‘What needs to change? ’” And to those who made hurtful comments towards Urker, she noted, “Imagine that being your boyfriend, your husband, your wife. And imagine that that was done to them and you lost them and they're gone forever.

That’s what you did to us and that's your cross to bear. ”that April.

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"We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future. "Before they become a family of three, Blanchard and Urker dined at a table for two during a September 2024 date night.the view of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge was "incredible," she added, "the company made it unforgettable. "