Demi Moore Swaps Long Hair for Bobbed Wig at Cannes Film Festival

Demi Moore attended the La Bola Negra premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in a custom self-portrait gown, swapping her famous long hair for a bobbed wig.

She's been a fixture at every evening of this year's festival, so it's no surprise that Demi Moore decided to switch things up for her latest red carpet appearance.

The actress, 63, swapped her famous long hair for a bobbed wig as she attended the La Bola Negra premiere on Thursday. Joined by Penelope Cruz, Demi swapped one of the big designers for a high street favourite, as she graced the red carpet in a custom self-portrait gown. The electric blue dress boasted an oversized ruffle layer and a flowing train, paying homage to one of the brand's signature motifs.

Han Chong, Founder and Creative Director of self-portrait, spoke about designing the bespoke piece for Demi. He said: 'Working on this special gown with Demi Moore for Cannes is our statement on what the red carpet can look like today. To see our design sharing the global spotlight at this level hits at the core of our purpose at self-portrait, which has always been to make exceptional design accessible to as many people as possible.

For me, this moment serves as proof that you can stay honest to your roots while still creating high-fashion magic on one of the world’s most recognised stages. I hope this encourages our industry to think a bit differently when it comes to moments like these so that we can open up the doors to more creatives from all corners. I am so grateful to Demi and her team for their inclusive vision.

' Penelope, who stars in La Bola Negra, cut an elegant figure in a black thigh-split gown with a feathered trim. The actress has a supporting role in the Spanish language film, whose title translates to The Black Ball. The film, set in 1932, 1937, and 2017, exploring the inter-connected lives of three gay men, and has been nominated for both the Palme d'Or and the Queer Palm.

This year for the Cannes Film Festival, Demi joins Hamnet director Chloé Zhao and actor Stellan Skarsgård on the jury. Organisers unveiled the nine-member jury that will deliberate on the films in competition at the annual French Riviera festival in May. Joined by Penelope Cruz, Demi swapped one of the big designers for a high street favourite, as she graced the red carpet in a custom self-portrait gown.

The electric blue dress boasted an oversized ruffle layer and a flowing train, paying homage to one of the brand's signature motifs. Demi needed a helping hand to make her way up the stairs in her showstopping dress. The Ghost star posed up a storm in the glamorous blue gown. Demi's voluminous bob was a far cry from the long hair she's best known for.

This year for the Cannes Film Festival, Demi joins Hamnet director Chloé Zhao and actor Stellan Skarsgård on the jury. Organisers unveiled the nine-member jury that will deliberate on the films in competition at the annual French Riviera festival in May. Penelope, who stars in La Bola Negra, cut an elegant figure in a black thigh-split gown with a feathered trim. The actress has a supporting role in the Spanish language film, whose title translates to The Black Ball.

The film, set in 1932, 1937, and 2017, exploring the inter-connected lives of three gay men, and has been nominated for both the Palme d'Or and the Queer Palm. Penelope cut a glamorous figure in the form-fitting black gown at the premiere. The Oscar winner beamed as she arrived on the red carpet in her elegant black gown. Tilda Swinton showed off her quirky fashion sense in a colourful printed co-ord at the premiere.

The actress caught the eye in a Haute Couture jacket with a blue and white ombre print from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2026 collection. As previously announced, South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook is president of the jury. Along with him, Moore, Zhao and Skarsgård, the jurors are: Irish-Ethiopian actor Ruth Negga, Belgian director and screenwriter Laura Wandel, Chilean director and screenwriter Diego Céspedes, Ivorian American actor Isaach De Bankolé and Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the opening press conference, Demi said she felt 'tremendously honoured to be here'.

'It's such a beautiful experience and one just to be surrounded by cinema and the love of cinema, and the joy of diving in and being surrounded by those who share that is just – I just felt like a joy. 'And who can complain about the beautiful view of this incredible place? But yes, I just feel tremendously honoured and I'm super excited. I really – I feel like a little kid getting to play a grown-up.

'You know, prior I had only ever attended the Cannes Film Festival once, and that was only as someone's plus one. And so to be sitting here today, I am really, really tremendously honoure





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Demi Moore Cannes Film Festival La Bola Negra Self-Portrait Han Chong Penelope Cruz Custom Gown High Street Favourite Signature Motifs Oscar Winner Haute Couture Jacket Colourful Printed Co-Ord Haute Couture Jacket With A Blue And White Omb

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