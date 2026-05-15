Demi Moore Shines at Cannes: From Red Carpets to Juror Role

The Hollywood legend made multiple high-profile appearances at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, showcasing her fashion sense while serving as a juror and mingling with A-list stars.

Demi Moore concluded a whirlwind week at the 79th Cannes Film Festival with a string of high-profile appearances, demonstrating her enduring star power and commitment to the cinematic arts.

On Thursday, the Hollywood legend made her third public appearance of the night, attending a star-studded gathering hosted by Nespresso and Brut at La Plage Nespresso, an exclusive beach club created specifically for the festival. Dressed in a sleek black co-ord and matching slingback heels, the 63-year-old actress exuded elegance as she greeted fans and fellow celebrities. Her understated accessories—sparkling chandelier earrings and a delicate chain bracelet—complemented her effortlessly chic hairstyle, a classic center-parted look that emphasized her timeless beauty.

Earlier in the evening, Moore had graced the red carpet for the premiere of Paweł Pawlikowski’s Fatherland, where she dazzled in a bold red evening gown featuring a striking collar. She joined an illustrious group of attendees, including Sara Sampaio, Diane Kruger, and Seth Rogen, as they celebrated the German-language film’s Cannes debut.

The night only grew more glamorous as she transitioned to the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women In Cinema gala, where she shared the spotlight with Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek. Moore shone in a breathtaking purple sequin gown, radiating joy as she posed arm-in-arm with Malek, 45, at the prestigious event held at the iconic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Beyond her red-carpet appearances, Moore has taken on a pivotal role as a juror for this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Joining an esteemed panel that includes directors Chloé Zhao and Stellan Skarsgård, as well as Park Chan-wook serving as president, Moore and her fellow jurors will deliberate over the festival’s competitive entries. Reflecting on her experience at the opening press conference, Moore described herself as 'tremendously honoured' to participate in the event.

She praised the beauty of the French Riviera and the joy of immersing herself in the world of cinema, comparing the experience to being a child given the chance to play at being a grown-up. Moore also shared her perspective on the evolving role of artificial intelligence in the film industry, advocating for a collaborative approach rather than resistance. She emphasized that AI, while undoubtedly transformative, could never replicate the essence of true artistry, which stems from the human soul.

Moore’s multiday presence at Cannes has underscored her deep connection to the festival, having previously attended only once in a more peripheral capacity. This year, however, her active involvement as both a juror and a celebrated guest reflects her enduring passion for film and her unwavering presence in Hollywood’s elite circles





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Demi Moore Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Film Industry Jury

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