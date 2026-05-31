Demi Moore's Beloved Micro-Chihuahua Pilaf Dies at Five, Devastating Hollywood Star

Demi Moore's cherished micro-chihuahua Pilaf, a constant companion and social media sensation, has died at the age of five. The dog was known for her distinctive tongue-out appearance, high-profile appearances with the actress, and unique diva-like personality, leaving Moore heartbroken.

She was the micro-chihuahua who went everywhere with her 'mommy' Demi Moore . Owner and dog were so close that Pilaf accompanied the actress on flights as her emotional support dog and was her plus-one for red-carpet premieres and fashion shows.

In fact, Ms Moore, 63, admitted that she felt 'naked' without the A-list pooch in her arms. But The Mail on Sunday can reveal that Pilaf has passed away aged just five, leaving her owner devastated. Pilaf, who had become something of a social media sensation, hadn't been seen on Ms Moore's Instagram account since March 3 when she shared photographs of her dog before the Actor Awards in Los Angeles.

Pilaf, who weighed just 1.5lbs when she was born, was famous for her signature look of always sticking her tongue out. Doting Ms Moore explained that Pilaf's tongue hung out because she lost the teeth that held it in, saying that 'it's part of her charm'. Ms Moore, who has three grown-up daughters - Rumer, 37, Scout, 35, and Tallulah, 32 - from her relationship with Bruce Willis, described Pilaf as 'a pocketful of love every day'.

Demi Moore and her dog Pilaf at the photocall for The Substance during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in 2024 Pilaf has passed away aged just five, leaving the Hollywood legend devastated She added: 'She's the runt of her litter, she's a magical creature.

' Revealing her diva behaviour, Ms Moore said Pilaf would go to the toilet only on real grass. 'She's not a concrete girl, nor a pee-pee pad girl,' she added. Pilaf became a star in her own right. In August 2024, the pooch graced the cover of Vogue's issue all about dogs - called 'Dogue'.

During an interview for the magazine, Ms Moore said: 'She was meant to be with me, and I was meant to be with her.

' Pilaf also became a regular on the showbusiness scene alongside Ms Moore. In 2023, the actress attended Royal Ascot with Pilaf, who was carried in a cream-coloured sling that complemented her owner's pale blue dress. She also took her to Broadway to see her friend Nicole Scherzinger's opening night of Sunset Boulevard in October 2024.

And among her 14 trips to Europe, Ms Moore took Pilaf to the Louvre museum in Paris where she photographed her next to the Mona Lisa. Pilaf also made appearances with Ms Moore for television interviews, including on The Graham Norton Show and the Jimmy Fallon Show. Ms Moore's spokesman did not respond when approached for comment





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