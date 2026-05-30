Demi Moore Mourns the Loss of Her Beloved Chihuahua Pilaf at Age Five

Actress Demi Moore is grieving the death of her micro-chihuahua Pilaf, who was her constant companion and emotional support animal. The tiny dog, a social media star who frequently appeared with Moore at events and on magazine covers, has died unexpectedly at just five years old.

Demi Moore 's beloved micro-chihuahua, Pilaf , has passed away at the young age of five, leaving the Hollywood actress heartbroken. The tiny dog, who weighed only 1.5 pounds at birth, was not just a pet but a constant companion, accompanying Moore on flights as an emotional support animal and joining her at red-carpet premieres, fashion shows, and high-profile events.

Moore, 63, had previously expressed feeling 'naked' without Pilaf by her side. The chihuahua, known for her signature protruding tongue-a result of losing the teeth that held it in-became a social media sensation and even graced the cover of Vogue's 'Dogue' issue in August 2024. Moore described Piluf as 'a pocketful of love' and 'a magical creature,' noting her diva-like preference for real grass over concrete or pee pads.

Their bond was profound; Moore stated, 'She was meant to be with me, and I was meant to be with her.

' Piluf's public appearances included Royal Ascot in a custom sling, Broadway for Nicole Scherzinger's 'Sunset Boulevard,' and a visit to the Louvre in Paris where she was photographed beside the Mona Lisa. She also joined Moore on TV shows like The Graham Norton Show and Jimmy Fallon. Pilaf's last Instagram appearance was on March 3, ahead of the Actor Awards in Los Angeles. A spokesman for Moore did not respond to requests for comment





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Demi Moore Pilaf Chihuahua Celebrity Pet Dog Death

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