Demi Moore Makes Bold Red Carpet Appearance at Cannes Film Festival

Demi Moore swapped her long hair for a bobbed wig and donned a custom self-portrait gown for the La Bola Negra premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress joined Penelope Cruz, who stars in the film 'The Black Ball,' and is part of the jury for this year's festival.

Demi Moore , the 63-year-old actress, made a striking appearance at the La Bola Negra premiere in Cannes. She ditched her signature long hair for a bobbed wig and donned a custom self-portrait gown.

The electric blue dress, featuring an oversized ruffle layer and a flowing train, was a testament to the brand's signature motifs. Han Chong, the founder and creative director of self-portrait, designed the bespoke piece for Demi, emphasizing the brand's commitment to making high-fashion accessible to everyone. Moore joined Penelope Cruz, who stars in the Spanish language film 'The Black Ball,' at the premiere. The film, set in 1932, 1937, and 2017, explores the lives of three gay men.

Demi Moore is part of the jury for this year's Cannes Film Festival, joining director Chloé Zhao, actor Stellan Skarsgård, and others. The actress expressed her joy and gratitude for the experience, highlighting the beauty of the festival and the love of cinema.





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Cannes Film Festival Demi Moore Red Carpet Self-Portrait La Bola Negra Penelope Cruz

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