Demi Moore, Ira Sachs, Rami Malek, Tom Sturridge, Luther Ford and Chloé Zhao Attend the "The Man I Love" Screening at Cannes Film Festival

The latest film from director Ira Sachs, The Man I Love, stars Rami Malek, Rebecca Hall, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Tom Sturridge. The movie is set in the vibrant era of late-80s New York and follows Jimmy George, a Downtown performance artist in an extraordinary moment between great illness and death, when all beauty and love are still possible.

Demi Moore , Ira Sachs , Rami Malek , Tom Sturridge , Luther Ford and Chloé Zhao attend the" The Man I Love " screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2026 in Cannes, France.

The latest film from director Ira Sachs, the movie stars Rami Malek, Rebecca Hall, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Tom Sturridge. Other guests who attended the gala included Demi Moore, Halsey, and Chloé Zhao. Set in the vibrant era of late-80s New York, the film follows Jimmy George (Malek), a Downtown performance artist in an extraordinary moment between great illness and death, when all beauty and love are still possible. The Man I Love" Screening – The 79th Annual Cannes Film Festiva





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Cannes Film Festival Palais Des Festivals The Man I Love Ira Sachs Rami Malek Tom Sturridge Luther Ford Chloé Zhao Demi Moore Halsey New York Late-80S Performance Artist Illness Death Beauty Love

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