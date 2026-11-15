Demi Moore Honored at Baby2Baby Gala With Kerry Washington

Demi Moore received an honor at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles alongside stars like Jessica Alba and Katy Perry, raising funds for children in poverty.

Actor Demi Moore, age 64, made a striking appearance at the annual Baby2Baby Gala held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Saturday. The high-profile charity event brought together industry heavyweights including actress Kerry Washington, age 49, actress Jessica Alba, age 45, and singer Katy Perry, age 42, to support families in need.

Moore Honored At Fundraising Event

Demi Moore was the evening's guest of honor, recognized for her continued advocacy and support of the organization's mission. The gala serves as a critical financial engine for Baby2Baby, an initiative dedicated to providing essential supplies to children living in poverty throughout Southern California. The official mission of the organization states that the event raises millions of dollars each year to make this vital work possible for vulnerable youth.

Also read Kerry Washington Twirls in Metallic Gold Gianvito Rossi Sandals at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala

Attendees arrived on the red carpet to showcase both their fashion choices and their commitment to the cause. The star-studded attendance underscored the significant cultural influence of the organization in the entertainment community. By gathering such a diverse group of celebrities, the event highlights the broad reach of the charitable work being funded.

Detailed Fashion Statements By Stars

Demi Moore turned heads in a dramatic black ensemble that featured sheer fabric and ruffled details at the bodice. The gown transitioned into a full black skirt with a small train, accented by a vibrant blue bow tied around her waist. Her darker hair was parted in the middle and pulled back into a sleek updo, which showcased a pair of dazzling silver earrings and flashy rings on each hand. Her makeup included mascara, shimmering off-white eye shadow, pink blush, and a rosy pink satin lip tint.

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Kerry Washington made a bold statement in a strapless gold dress adorned with tasseled details that clung to her figure. She completed the look with open-toed gold heels, dangly earrings, and a shiny gold clutch. Her hair fell nearly to her shoulders, and she opted for a warm blush and nude-colored lip tint to complement the metallic tones of her outfit.

Jessica Alba appeared effortlessly chic in a sleeveless black dress featuring a deep plunging neckline. She paired the dress with closed-toed black heels and styled her hair in a sleek updo. Her accessories included mini silver earrings and glittering silver bracelets on her left wrist. She finished her look with warm blush on her cheekbones and a nude-colored glossy lip tint.

Katy Perry And Partners In Attendance

Katy Perry wore a strapless gold gown made of shimmering material around the bodice and waist, with a flowy satin skirt. She chose nude, open-toed heels and minimal accessories to let the dress remain the focal point, adding only dangly silver earrings. Perry was accompanied by her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, who wore black trousers, an off-white suit jacket, a white dress shirt, a black bowtie, and sleek black loafers.

Alba was accompanied by her partner, Danny Ramirez, and the couple shared sweet moments while smiling for photographers on the red carpet. The event continued with glitzy festivities that allowed attendees to network while supporting a noble cause. The successful gathering of these prominent figures demonstrates the ongoing dedication to aiding children affected by poverty in the Los Angeles area and beyond.

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The Baby2Baby Gala continues to serve as a premier annual event for raising funds and awareness. By combining high-fashion with charitable giving, the organization ensures that essential resources reach those who need them most. The presence of Moore, Washington, Alba, and Perry highlights the enduring commitment of Hollywood's elite to making a tangible difference in the lives of children.