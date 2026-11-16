Demi Moore Honored at Baby2Baby Gala With Daughters Rumer Scout and Tallulah

Demi Moore received the Giving Tree Award at the Baby2Baby gala alongside daughters Rumer Scout and Tallulah Willis. The star-studded event raised $20 million for children in poverty.

Demi Moore attended the 15th annual Baby2Baby gala over the weekend, sharing a rare red carpet moment with her three daughters. The Oscar-nominated actress, age 64, joined Rumer Willis, age 38, Scout Willis, age 35, and Tallulah Willis, age 32, for the high-profile event. They posed together as a family during the star-studded evening at the Pacific Design Center.

Demi Moore Receives Giving Tree Award

Moore was honored with the Giving Tree Award during the gala ceremony. The recognition celebrated her long-standing advocacy and support for vulnerable children and families. Actor Andrew Garfield presented the award to the actress on stage. The event raised a record-breaking $20 million to support Baby2Baby's work with children living in poverty.

Also read Demi Moore Honored at Baby2Baby Gala With Kerry Washington

Moore And Daughters Red Carpet Fashion

Demi Moore wore a dramatic black gown featuring a plunging neckline and a baby blue bow tied around her waist. She styled her long blonde hair in big bouncy curls with a side part and accessorized with oversized statement earrings. Her eldest daughter Rumer Willis chose a white chiffon gown with sequins on the bust and a long floor-sweeping train.

Scout Willis wore a bright yellow gown with a halter-style neckline and an all-over metallic gold floral pattern. Tallulah Willis completed the trio in a light brown lace dress with metallic silver crinkle details and a dainty bow at the waist. The sisters posed with their mother on the red carpet, standing on either side of her.

Advertisement

Bruce Willis Health And Family Context

The family appearance comes amid ongoing discussions about the health of Bruce Willis, Demi Moore's ex-husband. Willis, age 71, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2023. Recent reports indicate his mental decline has continued since his initial diagnosis. Insiders state he is living in his own world and has declined significantly in his cognitive abilities.

Tallulah Willis recently shared a previously unseen photograph of herself and her father on Instagram. The image shows her father resting his hands on top of hers and was taken three years ago. A source told the Daily Mail that Willis knows his life is different but does not think it is that different. He is described as having become Mr. Mellow and more at ease than in his younger years.

Other Stars Attend Gala Event

Many other celebrities attended the gala, including Kerry Washington, Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau, Orlando Bloom, Keke Palmer, Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, and Zooey Deschanel. Cardi B performed at the event. The gala served as a major fundraising effort to help children in need. Moore and her daughters represented the family during this time of public scrutiny regarding Bruce Willis.