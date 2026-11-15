Demi Moore Honored with Baby2Baby Giving Tree Award at Record-Breaking 18 Million Dollar Gala

Demi Moore received the Giving Tree Award at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, where the event raised a record 18 million dollars. She wore a black Carolina Herrera gown with ruffles and a blue bow, joined by Kerry Washington, Jessica Alba and Katy Perry.

Demi Moore accepted the prestigious Baby2Baby Giving Tree Award during the nonprofit's annual charity gala on Saturday evening at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. The star-studded event, which was presented by Paul Mitchell, set a new fundraising record by collecting eighteen million dollars to support children living in poverty.

The sixty-four-year-old actress wore a striking floor-length black gown from the designer's spring 2027 collection to accept the honor. The look, which featured a train, full sleeves, and a V-shaped neckline, joined a distinguished list of past recipients that includes Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, and Charlize Theron.

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Moore's ensemble was defined by dramatic detailing, including large ruffles of fabric that embellished her neckline and sleeve cuffs. A sheer baby-blue sash tied around her waist and flowed downward, breaking up the heavy black fabric and adding a touch of ethereal color to the sophisticated silhouette.

Style veteran Brad Goreski, a longtime collaborator of the actress, styled the complete look. Moore complemented the dress by tying her long dark brown hair into a sleek updo, leaving out a few tendrils to frame her face and soften the overall aesthetic.

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For her beauty routine, the actress chose silver eyeshadow paired with cluster lashes and candy pink blush applied to the apples of her cheeks. She completed the look with a glossy warm pink lip, square dangling diamond earrings, and large silver rings on both hands, alongside a nude square-tipped manicure.

Kerry Washington, Jessica Alba, and Katy Perry also attended the West Hollywood event, joining the cast of celebrities in support of the charity's mission. Baby2Baby provides essential basic necessities including diapers, clothing, and baby formula to vulnerable families across the country.

The organization's annual gala continues to serve as a critical platform for raising funds to expand its programs nationwide. The record-breaking sum of eighteen million dollars will directly contribute to the charity's efforts to alleviate poverty for children in need.

Moore's appearance at the gala followed her recent recognition at the CFDA Fashion Awards, marking a period of significant visibility for the actress. Her presence at the event underscored her ongoing commitment to philanthropy and her continued influence in the entertainment industry.

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The evening highlighted the powerful intersection of celebrity advocacy and charitable giving in the fight against child poverty. Moore's acceptance of the Giving Tree Award served as a testament to her enduring legacy both on screen and in the community.

Guests at the Pacific Design Center witnessed a night dedicated to making a tangible difference in the lives of disadvantaged youth. The success of the fundraiser demonstrates the collective impact of high-profile support for essential social services.