Demi Moore Encourages Kindness After Politely Refusing Autographs

Golden Globe-winning actress Demi Moore recently sparked a debate about humility and public interaction after politely declining to sign autographs for a group of fans at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

Demi Moore demonstrated her class during a recent encounter at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. The Golden Globe-winning actress politely refused to sign autographs for a group of fans, explaining that she wouldn't be able to sign for everyone. 'If I sign one, then I wouldn't be able to sign for everybody, so I wouldn't want to do that,' Moore stated to the eager autograph hunters. One fan, however, took offense to Moore's refusal, responding, 'Humble people sign autographs.

' 'You're not humble.' Moore calmly countered, 'Oh, don't say mean things.' The fan persisted, 'You’re not humble. You always have an attitude, you never wanna sign. You need to be humble.' Moore, maintaining her composure, replied, 'But I love you anyway.' Representatives for the actress did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.This incident isn't the first time Moore has faced harsh criticism. The 62-year-old actress recently opened up about the shame she experienced for her role in the 1996 film 'Striptease.' 'I think I definitely felt an impact of harshness of judgment that came at me that was in many respects shaming, because part of that was playing a stripper,' Moore shared on 'CBS Mornings.' 'And so a lot was trying to diminish the impact of this monumental moment that was changing things, not just for me, but for all women. I think there was a real, 'Wow, we’re not going to let you win right now.' I wasn’t trying to compete with men, I just was trying to get paid what I felt I had earned.' Moore, who recently received her first Golden Globe Award and was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in 'The Substance,' expressed her gratitude for the recognition. 'Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams,' Moore stated. 'Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents. I am deeply humbled.' Moore also acknowledged the devastating impact of the recent Los Angeles fires, saying, 'This is a time of incredible contrasts and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbors and community here in L.A. The fires have devastated so many lives but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us, and this moment is a reminder of how incredible we are when we stand together.





