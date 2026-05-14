Demi Moore, Diane Kruger, and More Stars Shine at Cannes Film Festival

Demi Moore, Diane Kruger, and other celebrities attended the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing their fashion sense and elegance.

Demi Moore looked incredible in a bold red crinkled gown as she hit the red carpet at the Fatherland screening during the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

The Hollywood actress, 63, showed off her amazing figure in the eye catching number which boasted a dramatic large pointed collar. The Ghost star elevated her frame in a pair of black stilettos and accessorised with a chunky silver bangle and matching drop earrings. Styling her dark tresses loose, Demi beamed for cameras as she walked the star-studded red carpet at Palais des Festivals.

Meanwhile Diane Kruger commanded attention in a bold dark green satin cape which cascaded to the floor. The German actress layered the cape over a halterneck gold floral minidress which featured a draping detailing down the one side. Diane put on a leggy display in a pair of coordinated stilettos and styled her blonde tresses in a quirky braided bun. Demi joins Hamnet director Chloé Zhao and actor Stellan Skarsgård on the jury for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Organisers unveiled the nine-member jury that will deliberate on the films in competition at the annual French Riviera festival in May. As previously announced, South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook is president of the jury. Along with him, Moore, Zhao and Skarsgård, the jurors are: Irish-Ethiopian actor Ruth Negga, Belgian director and screenwriter Laura Wandel, Chilean director and screenwriter Diego Céspedes, Ivorian American actor Isaach De Bankolé and Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the opening press conference, Demi said she felt 'tremendously honoured to be here'.

'It's such a beautiful experience and one just to be surrounded by cinema and the love of cinema, and the joy of diving in and being surrounded by those who share that is just – I just felt like a joy. ' 'And who can complain about the beautiful view of this incredible place? But yes, I just feel tremendously honoured and I'm super excited. I really – I feel like a little kid getting to play a grown-up.

You know, prior I had only ever attended the Cannes Film Festival once, and that was only as someone's plus one. And so to be sitting here today, I am really, really tremendously honoured





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Cannes Film Festival Demi Moore Diane Kruger Fashion Celebrities Jury Park Chan-Wook Laura Wandel Diego Céspedes Isaach De Bankolé Paul Laverty

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