Demi Moore Completes Stylish Glance for Cannes Jury Duty

Demi Moore has touched down in Cannes, stunning in a polka dot dress at the Film Festival's jury photocall on Tuesday morning. The actress exudes Riviera chic in her custom sculptural bustier dress and accessorises with a matching spotty bag.

Demi Moore has touched down in Cannes , stunning in a polka dot dress at the Film Festival 's jury photocall on Tuesday morning, and joined the jury with filmmakers Chloé Zhao and Stellan Skarsgård.

She exuded Riviera chic in her Jacquemus dress, embroidered with feather confetti and crafted from ostrich feather velvet. Demi Moore has touched down in Cannes, stunning in a polka dot dress at the Film Festival's jury photocall on Tuesday morning. The actress, 63, has joined the jury with filmmakers Chloé Zhao and Stellan Skarsgård. She has exuded Riviera chic in her Jacquemus dress, adorned with a ruffled hem and accessorised with a matching spotty bag.

The custom sculptural bustier dress was crafted from ostrich feather velvet and topped off with a matching spotty bag. Demi Moore has touched down in Cannes, stunning in a polka dot dress at the Film Festival's jury photocall on Tuesday morning. The actress, 63, has joined the jury with filmmakers Chloé Zhao and Stellan Skarsgård. She has exuded Riviera chic in her Jacquemus dress, adorned with a ruffled hem and accessorised with a matching spotty bag.

The custom sculptural bustier dress was crafted from ostrich feather velvet and topped off with a matching spotty bag. She completes her look with retro, white-framed shades and bow-adorned heels





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Demi Moore Cannes Jury Jury Club Film Festival Polka Dot Dress Ostrich Feather Velvet

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