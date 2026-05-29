Demi Moore Claims Ex-Partner of Daughter Rumer Willis Exhibited 'Aggressive' Behavior During Birth

Demi Moore has made bombshell allegations against her daughter Rumer Willis's ex-partner and father of her child, Derek Richard Thomas, in a court declaration. The actress, 63, claimed that Thomas exhibited 'aggressive' behavior during the birth of their daughter Louetta in April 2023.

Demi Moore has made bombshell allegations against her daughter Rumer Willis 's ex-partner and father of her child, Derek Richard Thomas , in a court declaration. The actress, 63, claimed that Thomas exhibited 'aggressive' behavior during the birth of their daughter Louetta in April 2023.

Moore alleged that Thomas got into the birthing tub without asking and without showering, and then spent the rest of the birth acting angry and pouting. She also claimed that Thomas had 'no consideration' for Rumer or Louetta, and that he essentially ruined what should've been one of the happiest moments of Rumer's life.

The actress further alleged that Thomas had 'domestic violence and coercive control' over Rumer, and that he would not let her put clothes on their daughter when she was clearly cold and needing to be bundled and swaddled. Moore also claimed that Rumer is 'doing 100 percent of the financial and physical support' for Louetta, and that Thomas has 'refused to make any effort and has shown no desire to seek out means to support Louetta.

The allegations come as a child custody battle between Thomas and Rumer has been ongoing since July 2025. Moore's declaration is the latest in a series of allegations made by Rumer against Thomas, who has vehemently denied all of the claims. The pair's relationship ended in 2024, and since then, Rumer has accused Thomas of being abusive and controlling.

Thomas has denied all of the allegations, but the court documents obtained by The Daily Mail suggest that Moore's claims are serious and detailed. Moore claimed that she witnessed Rumer under a constant state of stress from the time of her pregnancy, and that Thomas always put himself and his needs first.

She also alleged that Thomas would not let Rumer have her family and friends around her after the birth, and that he even came into the room to 'angrily complain that we were there cleaning.

' Moore's declaration is a significant development in the ongoing child custody battle between Thomas and Rumer, and it is likely to have a major impact on the case. The court documents obtained by The Daily Mail suggest that Moore's claims are supported by a number of witnesses, including Rumer's sisters Scout and Tallulah, who were present at the birth.

The witnesses corroborated Moore's claims that Thomas exhibited aggressive behavior during the birth, and that he was angry and pouting throughout the process. The allegations come as a child custody battle between Thomas and Rumer has been ongoing since July 2025, with both parties making competing claims about who should have primary custody of their daughter.

The case is set to be heard in court in the coming weeks, and it is likely to be a highly contested and dramatic hearing. Moore's declaration is a significant development in the case, and it is likely to have a major impact on the outcome. The court documents obtained by The Daily Mail suggest that Moore's claims are supported by a number of witnesses, including Rumer's sisters Scout and Tallulah, who were present at the birth.

The witnesses corroborated Moore's claims that Thomas exhibited aggressive behavior during the birth, and that he was angry and pouting throughout the process. Moore alleged that Thomas had brought his daughter back to her home 'filthy with an unchanged diaper' after being in his care. She claimed, 'He clearly expected Rumer or me or our staff to do everything for him.

' Moore also claimed that Thomas 'wants to put Rumer at odds with our family' and 'try to cut her support system completely out of the picture. ' The actress further alleged that Thomas had 'no consideration' for Rumer or Louetta, and that he essentially ruined what should've been one of the happiest moments of Rumer's life.

Moore's declaration is a significant development in the ongoing child custody battle between Thomas and Rumer, and it is likely to have a major impact on the case. The court documents obtained by The Daily Mail suggest that Moore's claims are supported by a number of witnesses, including Rumer's sisters Scout and Tallulah, who were present at the birth.

The witnesses corroborated Moore's claims that Thomas exhibited aggressive behavior during the birth, and that he was angry and pouting throughout the process





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Demi Moore Rumer Willis Derek Richard Thomas Child Custody Battle Domestic Violence Coercive Control

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