Demi Moore has made a bombshell court declaration alleging that her daughter Rumer's ex-partner and father of her child, Derek Richard Thomas, exhibited 'aggressive' behavior during the birth of their daughter Louetta in April 2023. Moore claimed that Thomas got into the birthing tub without asking and without showering, and then spent the rest of the birth acting angry and pouting, making it all about him. Moore further claimed that Thomas had 'no consideration' for Rumer or Louetta, alleging that he 'essentially ruined what should've been one of the happiest moments of her life.'

Demi Moore claims ex-partner of daughter Rumer exhibited 'aggressive' behavior during birth in bombshell court declaration. The actress, 63, made the allegations in a January court filing obtained by The Daily Mail, claiming her daughter's ex-partner and father of her child, Derek Richard Thomas , exhibited 'aggressive' behavior during the birth of their daughter Louetta in April 2023.

Moore alleged that Thomas got into the birthing tub without asking and without showering, and then spent the rest of the birth acting angry and pouting, making it all about him. Moore further claimed that Thomas had 'no consideration' for Rumer or Louetta, alleging that he 'essentially ruined what should've been one of the happiest moments of her life.

' The actress claimed that when she returned to Rumer's home with her daughter Scout the day after the birth, Thomas allegedly came into the room to 'angrily complain that we were there cleaning. ' Moore wrote: 'I heard him pressure Rumer not to have me and her sisters there with her for support. I heard him berate and angrily complain to Rumer





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