Demi Moore cements herself as a movie icon at Cannes Film Festival as she had her handprints cast

Demi Moore, a 63-year-old actress, was seen showcasing her stunning diamond collection at the Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony. She is joining a distinguished jury alongside prominent film directors. Demi recently pulled out all the stops when she joined Julianne Moore on the black carpet for the Kering Women In Motion Awards. The awards ceremony is part of Cannes Film Festival, which will honor filmmaker Peter Jackson with a Palme d'Or.

Demi Moore , a veteran actress, has solidified her status as a film icon with her handprint making at the Cannes Film Festival . Although serving as an official jury member , she turned the spotlight on herself, looking glamorous and elegant at the City of Cannes ceremony.

For the event, Demi donned a sky blue A-line midi dress, paired with open-toe heels and stylish sunglasses. The actress also showcased her stunning diamond collection at the opening ceremony a few days prior. This year, she joins Chloe Zhao, Stellan Skarsgård, Ruth Negga, Laura Wandel, Diego Céspedes, Isaach De Bankolé, and Paul Laverty on the jury, with Park Chan-wook as the president.

Demis excitement and honor in being a Cannes juror is evident from her words at the press conference





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Demi Moore Handprint Cannes Film Festival Jury Member Opening Press Conference Diamond Collection Rumored Movies Rumored Fashion Line

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