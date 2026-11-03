Demi Moore and Celebrities Attend 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards at New York Museum

Stars including Demi Moore, Hailey Bieber, and Vera Wang gathered at the American Museum of Natural History for the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards, celebrating top designers and emerging talent.

The 2026 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards transformed the American Museum of Natural History in New York City into a hub of high fashion and celebrity glamour on Monday. The prestigious annual event, which honors the industry's most accomplished creators, drew a significant crowd of Hollywood elite and fashion icons to celebrate excellence in design. Among the most prominent figures gracing the red carpet was sixty-three-year-old actress Demi Moore, who made a striking appearance that immediately set the tone for an evening dedicated to sartorial innovation and timeless style.

Demi Moore and Zac Posen Collaboration

Demi Moore led the glamorous arrivals in a sophisticated ensemble crafted by acclaimed designer Zac Posen. The actress wore a unique GapStudio halter-neck denim dress that featured a structured corset-style bodice and a distinctive row of buttons running down the front. She paired this bold yet elegant look with nude heels, allowing her glossy raven tresses to cascade down her shoulders in loose, natural curls. The outfit arrived at a poignant time, following recent revelations by her daughter Tallulah regarding the impact of cruel public remarks about her appearance.

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Hailey Bieber And Rose Byrne Styles

Hailey Bieber, aged twenty-nine, embodied the golden girl aesthetic with a striking Saint Laurent look. Her ensemble consisted of a metallic top featuring fur cuffs paired with a matching skirt, completed by open-toe gold heels. Meanwhile, forty-seven-year-old Rose Byrne cut an elegant figure in an off-the-shoulder black and white polka dot gown, accessorizing with matching earrings to enhance her sophisticated appearance.

Vera Wang And Lupita Nyongo Looks

Veteran designer Vera Wang, seventy-seven, showcased her edgy minimalist style in a skimpy black bandeau top and a maxi skirt. She accessorized the trendy two-piece ensemble with a black leather jacket draped loosely off her shoulders and an eye-popping gold bubble ring. Her brunette hair was styled in pigtails, and she was joined by ballet dancer Chloe Misseldine, who wore a similar black top with a white floor-length skirt. Lupita Nyongo, known for her role in Odyssey, also made headlines by flashing her toned midriff in a red crop top and matching skirt.

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CFDA Awards Categories And Purpose

The CFDA Fashion Awards serve as a critical platform for recognizing the year's top designers across multiple disciplines. The ceremony features four main competitive awards that honor excellence in men's and women's clothing design. In addition to these primary categories, the event also recognizes the top accessory designer and the most promising emerging designer. These accolades highlight the diverse talents driving the American fashion industry forward and provide a stage for both established legends and new creative voices.

Additional Star Arrivals And Fashion Details

The red carpet was further illuminated by a host of other notable figures presenting distinct fashion statements. Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima, forty-five, appeared ethereal in a plunging white gown, while Nicky Hilton Rothschild, forty-three, displayed a leggy look in a pastel mini dress with a long train. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, thirty-one, sizzled in a sheer red dress with side cut-outs. The event also featured forty-year-old Lea Michele in a simple black dress with a fur shawl and forty-year-old Brittany Snow in a custom mint Cult Gaia gown, ensuring the evening remained a vibrant showcase of contemporary style.