Demi Moore accuses ex of aggressive conduct during daughter Rumer Willis' home birth, sparks heated custody dispute

Moore alleges the baby's father forced his way into the birthing tub, demanded skin‑to‑skin contact and has refused financial support, fueling a contentious custody fight.

Demi Moore has stepped into a courtroom drama surrounding her daughter Rumer Willis and the father of her granddaughter, offering a vivid account of what she describes as aggressive and controlling behaviour during the birth of the baby.

Moore, 63, detailed in a sworn declaration that Rumer, now 37, welcomed her daughter Louetta in April 2023 during a home birth attended by Moore and Rumer's sisters Scout and Tallulah. According to Moore, the newborn's father Derek Richard Thomas entered the birthing tub without permission, unshowered and in an abrupt manner that shocked the family.

She wrote that Rumer immediately asked him to leave, and that he remained in the room for half an hour, pouting and turning the focus of the event onto himself. Moore says the newborn's father repeatedly pressured Rumer not to have her mother and sisters present, repeatedly berating them for being there without his consent and demanding that he be the sole point of contact with the baby.

The actress further alleged that after the delivery, while Moore was holding Louetta for the first time, Thomas stripped off his shirt and demanded the infant for what he called skin to skin contact, refusing to let Rumer dress the baby even though the child was cold and needed to be swaddled. Moore asserts that Thomas showed no consideration for either mother or child, that he left the house with the baby in a dirty diaper and essentially ruined what should have been one of the happiest moments for Rumer.

She added that Thomas has consistently avoided any financial responsibility, leaving Rumer to cover all expenses and physical care for the three‑year‑old girl, and that he continues to attempt to isolate Rumer from her family by sowing discord and cutting off their support network. In the court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Willis accused Thomas of domestic violence and coercive control, claims he has vigorously denied.

The custody battle, which began in July 2025, has been punctuated by allegations of emotional abuse, attempts to manipulate Rumer's environment, and a pattern of behaviour that Moore describes as self‑serving and aggressive. Moore concluded her statement by saying that Thomas's actions during the birth and thereafter demonstrate a lack of parental responsibility and a desire to dominate the situation at the expense of Rumer's wellbeing and the child's safety.

The filing paints a picture of a fraught post‑separation relationship where the mother bears the full burden of raising their daughter while the father remains largely absent from both emotional and financial support





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Demi Moore Rumer Willis Derek Richard Thomas Custody Battle Domestic Violence

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