Demi Lovato's Manuka Honey Cat-Eye Nails Are as Sweet as Can Bee

These nails have healed me.

bacteria in check, it's been known to calm irritated skin, and it's even a natural humectant. But let’s not overlook one of its underrated perks:, shared photos and a video clip of the singer’s new set on Instagram, giving us an up-close look at the delicious design.

The medium-length nails are filed into a soft oval shape and coated in a rich, warm brown that calls to mind the deepest, most decadent honey. But this isn't just a glossy brown fall manicure. Each nail has a glowing, golden-amber reflect that shifts and catches the light, surrounded by darker caramel tones. That magnetic cat-eye shimmer makes it look like honey is trapped just beneath the surface.

Also read Spring frost, dry summer lead to below-normal honey harvest in northern Utah

Of course, cat-eye nails are hardly a new discovery; they’ve been trending for so long now that it officially qualifies as a modern nail classic. And this isn’t the first time Lovato has turned to Minerva for the velvety, almost cosmic effect. Earlier this year, Minerva created a This latest take, however, is considerably warmer and more saturated, but it proves the same point: Cat-eye nails don't have to be dramatic to be captivating.

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It's a little moodier than your average warm-toned autumn mani, a little bolder than “neutral,” and a gorgeous reminder that cat-eye nails can be as much about the color as the effect. It may even be enough to make you want to bring a literal jar of honey to your next nail appointment. Making Alexander Skarsgård Into a Wicker Husband Was Hard.

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