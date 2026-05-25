Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes Celebrate Anniversary at The Moment Premiere Amid Tour Triumphs

Lovato and Lutes attend the Los Angeles debut of A24’s The Moment, reflect on a year of marriage, and highlight Lovato’s successful Madison Square Garden tour and recent musical collaborations.

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes stepped onto the red carpet at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills on January 29 2026 for the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s film The Moment.

The event was attended by a parade of industry insiders, photographers and fans who gathered to celebrate the new thriller that is expected to make a splash during awards season. Lovato arrived in a sleek black gown, her hair styled in soft waves, while Lutes complemented her in a classic tuxedo. The couple, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary just a few weeks earlier, were beaming as they posed for photographers and exchanged playful remarks about the film’s intense storyline.

Their appearance sparked a wave of social media activity, with fans praising the pair’s chemistry and expressing excitement for the movie’s upcoming release. The night also highlighted Lovato’s recent musical accomplishments. The pop star kicked off a highly anticipated headlining run at Madison Square Garden as part of her It’s Not That Deep tour, a series of concerts that have been described as triumphant and emotionally resonant.

Reviewers noted five standout moments from the shows, including a powerful rendition of the new single that addresses personal growth, a surprise duet with a longtime friend, and a heartfelt tribute to the artists who helped shape her early career. In a candid interview during the tour, Lovato reflected on her Disney Channel roots, explaining how nostalgic memories of working alongside Selena Gomez and Joe Jonas gave her a fresh perspective on creativity and collaboration.

She described the experience as a “definite reconnection” that reminded her of the joy of storytelling through music. Amid the whirlwind of professional milestones, Lovato and Lutes took a moment to share a deeply personal celebration of their love. The couple posted a series of romantic photographs on social media, marking one year since they exchanged vows.

In her caption, Lovato wrote that the past twelve months had been the best of her life, recounting moments of morning snuggles, impromptu slow dances, late‑night taco runs, and endless laughter that turned ordinary evenings into unforgettable memories. She praised Lutes as her best friend, favorite human and the person who constantly pushes her to be more whimsical and authentic.

Lutes responded with an affection‑laden comment, calling Lovato his “favorite human” and “whole universe,” and expressing disbelief at how fortunate he feels to have found such a special partner. The couple’s heartfelt words resonated with fans worldwide, many of whom left supportive messages and shared their own stories of love and partnership. Jordan Lutes, an Ottawa‑born independent musician, has been an integral part of Lovato’s recent artistic output.

He co‑wrote several tracks on her 2022 album, including the introspective ballad Substance, the hopeful anthem Happy Ending and the atmospheric piece City of Angels. The album debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200, underscoring the commercial impact of their collaborative chemistry. In his anniversary post, Lutes reflected on the rapid passage of time, describing Lovato as his soulmate and best friend, and joking that he can’t wait to “devour her face” in the next year of shared adventures.

Their public declarations of love, combined with the launch of The Moment and Lovato’s touring success, have placed the pair at the forefront of both entertainment news and pop culture discussion, illustrating how personal milestones and professional achievements can intertwine to create a compelling narrative for audiences across the globe





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