Dementia Warning Sign Discovered in Handwriting Speed

Researchers have found a potential early warning sign of dementia in the way people write. The study measured the handwriting speed of 58 adults in their 80s and found differences between those with and without cognitive impairment. This could be used to monitor cognitive decline. The research highlights the importance of recognizing the early signs of dementia, which is estimated to affect nearly 14 million Americans by 2060.

Researchers at the University of Evora in Portugal have found a potential early warning sign of dementia in the way people write. The study measured the handwriting speed of 58 adults in their 80s, including 38 with mild cognitive impairment.

Those with cognitive impairment wrote slower and with more variability when performing dictation tasks, such as listening to a spoken sentence and writing it down. This could be a low-cost way to monitor cognitive decline. While there were no differences in writing speed for simple tasks like drawing lines, the more complex task highlighted the differences.

Dr. Ana Rita Matias, assistant professor at the University of Evora, said writing is a window into the brain, requiring both motor skills and mental abilities. She noted that dictation tasks are more sensitive because they require the brain to do multiple things at once, which can reveal differences between individuals with and without cognitive impairment.

As a result, the study suggests that handwriting tests could be used to spot early cognitive decline in older adults. This research is significant because it highlights the importance of recognizing the early signs of dementia, with approximately half a million people diagnosed with the condition in the US each year.

Furthermore, estimates suggest that the number of dementia cases could double to a million annually by 2060, with the condition affecting nearly 14 million Americans by then. The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience





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Dementia Handwriting Speed Cognitive Impairment Handwriting Tests Aging Neurology Brain Function Motor Skills Mental Abilities Written Language Written Communication

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