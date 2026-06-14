Dementia Diagnosis Waiting Times Worsen, Revealing Regional Disparities and Systemic Delays

A new National Audit of Dementia report finds that average waiting times for a dementia diagnosis have increased to 137 days, with significant regional variation and gaps in recommended care, prompting concerns about systemic failures and calls for prioritization.

Rising waiting times for a dementia diagnosis are described as deeply concerning and increasingly routine, according to a new report highlighting significant delays and regional disparities across memory assessment services in England, Wales, and Jersey.

The latest National Audit of Dementia survey reveals that the average wait from referral to diagnosis last year was 137 days, or approximately 20 weeks, which is five days longer than reported just two years ago. This trend points to mounting pressure on clinical services and a growing unmet demand. Without timely diagnosis, individuals with dementia can experience rapid deterioration, lose access to early-stage treatments, and miss critical opportunities for support. Simultaneously, families endure prolonged uncertainty and heightened anxiety.

The audit exposes a stark postcode lottery: while 48 percent of clinics meet the 18-week target, 13 percent force patients to wait over a year. The report also underscores gaps in the provision of recommended therapies. Cognitive stimulation therapy, a NICE-endorsed intervention using sensory activities to evoke positive memories, is unavailable in 23 percent of services either in-house or via referral.

Additionally, 40 percent of services do not routinely conduct blood tests, and another 15 percent test only selectively, raising questions about readiness for emerging blood biomarker diagnostics. Michelle Dyson, chief executive of Alzheimer's Society, called the situation a clear sign of systemic failure, noting that such delays would not be tolerated for conditions like cancer or heart disease.

She emphasized the human cost, with opportunities for diagnosis and support repeatedly missed, and urged for national targets, standardized pathways, workforce investment, and better data. The Daily Mail and Alzheimer's Society's Defeating Dementia campaign aims to raise awareness, promote early diagnosis, and boost research, as dementia remains the UK's biggest killer, claiming around 76,000 lives annually.

Despite the challenges, NHS data shows the number of recorded dementia diagnoses in England rose from 498,729 in March 2025 to 513,135 in March 2026-a 2.9 percent increase-reflecting some progress amid growing demand. Dr Jeremy Isaacs, national clinical director for dementia at NHS England, credited patients, families, and NHS staff for reaching a record high in diagnoses, with over 14,000 additional diagnoses and more than 11,000 extra medication reviews compared to the prior year.

However, experts stress that these gains are insufficient without addressing the widening waiting times and inconsistent care quality documented in the audit





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Dementia Diagnosis Waiting Times Memory Assessment Services Postcode Lottery Cognitive Stimulation Therapy NHS England Alzheimer's Society National Audit Of Dementia Early Diagnosis Care Quality

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