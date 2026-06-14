Dementia Diagnosis Waiting Times Lengthen Amid Deeply Concerning Delays, Report Finds

A new audit reveals dementia patients wait an average of 137 days for diagnosis, with one in eight clinics exceeding a year. Regional disparities and lack of evidence-based therapies raise alarms about the postcode lottery in dementia care.

Waiting times for a dementia diagnosis in England, Wales, and Jersey have increased to an average of 137 days, or 20 weeks, from referral to diagnosis in the latest year, according to a new audit by the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

This marks a five-day increase from two years ago, when the average was 132 days, and highlights what experts describe as deeply concerning and routine delays. The National Audit of Dementia (NAD) Survey of Memory Assessment Services reveals significant regional variations, with nearly half of clinics (48 percent) achieving waits of 18 weeks or less, while one in eight (13 percent) force patients to wait more than a year.

Researchers warn of a postcode lottery in both waiting times and the quality of care provided after diagnosis. Without a prompt diagnosis, patients can deteriorate rapidly and miss out on treatments that are most effective in the early stages of disease. The uncertainty also fuels stress and anxiety for patients and their families.

The report notes that while over three-quarters of services (77 percent) offer cognitive stimulation therapy (CST) either in-house or via referral, 23 percent do not provide this evidence-based intervention, despite it being recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). Additionally, 40 percent of services do not routinely take blood for testing, and a further 15 percent only test blood for some patients.

This raises concerns about the NHS readiness for potential blood biomarker tests that could aid diagnosis. Experts emphasize the human impact of these delays. Michelle Dyson, chief executive of Alzheimer's Society, stated that the system is failing, with demand outstripping staffing capacity. She noted that delays of this scale have become routine for dementia but would not be accepted for conditions like cancer or heart disease.

The Alzheimer's Society has launched reports calling for national and local targets on diagnosis and treatment, stronger clinical guidance, standardized care pathways, and workforce investment. The latest data shows the number of people with a recorded dementia diagnosis in England rose from 498,729 in March 2025 to 513,135 in March 2026, an increase of 14,406 patients. Dr Jeremy Isaacs, national clinical director for dementia at NHS England, acknowledged the record high diagnosis numbers but stressed the need for continued improvement.

The Daily Mail and Alzheimer's Society have partnered in the Defeating Dementia campaign to raise awareness, boost early diagnosis, and improve care





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Dementia Diagnosis Waiting Times Worsen, Revealing Regional Disparities and Systemic DelaysA new National Audit of Dementia report finds that average waiting times for a dementia diagnosis have increased to 137 days, with significant regional variation and gaps in recommended care, prompting concerns about systemic failures and calls for prioritization.

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