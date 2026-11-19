Official figures reveal dementia caused 81,096 deaths last year, a record high that surpasses heart disease. Experts warn of a growing crisis as new drug approvals face NHS access barriers.

Official statistics released exclusively to the Daily Mail confirm that dementia deaths in Britain have surged to a record high of 81,096 last year. This figure represents the highest number of fatalities recorded since records began and marks a significant escalation in what is now the United Kingdom's biggest killer by a considerable margin.

The total toll was 5.5 per cent higher than the 76,894 deaths recorded in 2024 and stands 15 per cent above the 2016 baseline. Dementia has now killed nearly 20,000 more people than heart disease and more than double the number caused by stroke and lung cancer respectively, demonstrating the severe scale of the current health crisis.

Also read Alzheimer's Society Guide to Managing Finances for Dementia Carers

The majority of these fatalities, totaling 72,272, were recorded in England and Wales, while Northern Ireland recorded 2,139. Regional data highlights that Surrey Heath recorded the highest proportion of dementia deaths in England at one in five cases, ahead of East Devon at 18.2 per cent and Tunbridge Wells at 17.8 per cent. The data further highlights a disproportionate impact on women, where 16.2 per cent of women who died in the UK had dementia listed as a cause, compared to 8.9 per cent of men.

Dementia overtook heart disease to become the UK's leading cause of death in 2016, when 70,366 deaths were recorded. The toll climbed above 78,000 in 2018 before fluctuating during the pandemic years when Covid became the biggest killer. Since then, deaths have risen every year, with Scotland seeing dementia overtake heart disease as the nation's biggest killer for the first time with 6,685 deaths.

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Experts from the Alzheimer's Society stated that these figures lay bare the devastating toll dementia is taking across the country, particularly on women. Dame Carol Brayne, director of Cambridge public health at Cambridge University, emphasized that as people live longer, dementia will remain a major concern. She noted that the government must do more to reduce risks for dementia, improve protective factors, and continue to explore effective treatments to match the urgency of the crisis.

Professor Jeffrey Cummings of Cambridge University stressed that the government must act now to give dementia the same priority as other major health conditions like cancer. Michelle Dyson, chief executive of the Alzheimer's Society, urged for a commitment that nobody waits longer than 18 weeks from referral to diagnosis, care plan, and treatment. The findings accompany the Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together Appeal, which raises money for new six-week support courses for the million people currently caring for loved ones with the disease.

Britain faces growing concerns as it falls behind in the fight against dementia despite two breakthrough drugs, lecanemab and donanemab, showing efficacy in trials. While both treatments were licensed by Britain's medicines regulator, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence rejected them for routine NHS use, citing that benefits did not justify the cost. This decision persists even as a new twice-yearly injection, called diranersen, showed promise in a phase two trial by halving the rate of cognitive decline through targeting tau proteins.

Unlike lecanemab and donanemab, which target sticky amyloid plaques, diranersen attacks tau, a protein linked to brain cell death. Professor Cummings told the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in Boston that the study reversed Alzheimer pathology by removing tau tangles. Dr Lucy Devendra of the Alzheimer's Society noted that the most exciting prospect is combining different types of treatments to achieve even better outcomes.

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Last week, it was revealed that patients risk missing out on timely diagnoses due to a shortage of brain scanners in Britain. The UK has the lowest number of MRI, CT, and PET scanners among 16 comparable developed nations, with access unevenly distributed. These machines are critical for diagnosing the disease and checking eligibility for cutting-edge treatments that can slow its progression for years.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham, whose father Roy died from dementia in September, has also said Britain is failing to provide enough support for people diagnosed with the disease and the families caring for them. The Dementia Carers Together campaign is raising money to fund new courses across the UK to give tens of thousands of struggling unpaid dementia carers vital emotional and practical support.

Around a million people are thought to be living with dementia in the UK, a number expected to climb to 1.4 million by 2040. The campaign sessions give carers vital information about their rights and the services available to them. They allow attendees to meet others in a similar situation and help to address the loneliness, exhaustion, and overwhelming responsibilities many face following a loved one's diagnosis.

The Alzheimer's Society emphasized that behind every one of these deaths is a person, a loved one, and a family whose lives have been turned upside down by the UK's biggest killer. The findings underscore the enormous challenge dementia poses for an ageing society and the need for immediate action to improve patient care and carer support systems nationwide.