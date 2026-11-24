New National Records of Scotland data reveals dementia is the leading cause of death. Alzheimer Scotland launches a major appeal with Daily Mail to support unpaid carers facing record burdens.

New figures from National Records of Scotland confirm that Alzheimer's disease and other dementias have become the country's leading cause of death when cancers are categorized individually. These specific conditions accounted for more than one in ten deaths in 2025, marking the highest number of dementia-related fatalities recorded since the year 2000.

This stark statistical reality underscores the critical, yet often invisible, role played by thousands of unpaid carers across Scotland. These individuals manage complex care duties while balancing employment, family obligations, and personal health, frequently without adequate respite. Without their relentless efforts, Scotland's already strained health and social care infrastructure would be unable to function at its current capacity.

Also read MinderCare Trial: Technology Helps Dementia Patients Live Independently

Campaign Launches With Media Partners

In response to these escalating pressures, Alzheimer Scotland is collaborating with the Daily Mail and the Alzheimer's Society to advance the Dementia Carers Together campaign. This initiative operates through the Mail Force platform to raise essential funds and awareness for unpaid carers who provide daily support to friends and family members living with dementia.

The appeal has secured strong backing from political leaders in Scotland, a development that signals a growing recognition of the need for meaningful support and understanding for this demographic. Financial contributions from the campaign will directly bolster the Carer Education programme, which Alzheimer Scotland developed with significant input from individuals who have direct lived experience of the condition.

Advertisement

Financial and Emotional Toll on Families

The burden placed on these individuals extends far beyond physical exhaustion. Research conducted by Carers Scotland reveals that forty-nine percent of unpaid carers surveyed had to reduce their working hours or exit the paid workforce entirely due to their responsibilities. This shift creates a dual financial crisis, involving immediate lost income and long-term deficits in pension contributions that severely compromise future financial security.

While education and peer support networks offer transformative benefits, they cannot single-handedly resolve systemic service gaps. Alzheimer Scotland's recent Have Your Say engagement, facilitated by Active Voice networks, gathered compelling data from 845 respondents. The results show that eighty percent reported that support services either decreased or failed to increase as dementia symptoms progressed.

Gaps in Service Delivery and Pathway Demands

As the disease advances, families are frequently left managing increasingly complex needs without the crucial additional assistance required. Access to essential services such as day care, respite care, rehabilitation, and specialist community support is vital for preventing family crises and allowing individuals to continue living safely at home. However, these services remain vulnerable to local budget constraints.

To address these inconsistencies, Alzheimer Scotland is advocating for the implementation of national Dementia Care Pathway Guarantees. These guarantees would establish clear expectations for timely diagnosis, post-diagnostic support, and appropriate respite for carers, ensuring that care standards do not vary based on location. The goal is to eliminate the postcode lottery and ensure consistent access to care throughout Scotland.

Advertisement

Call for Political Will and Accountability

Although the Scottish Government has historically committed to improving dementia care infrastructure, effective implementation requires sustained political will, dedicated resources, and strict accountability mechanisms. The cross-party support demonstrated for the current appeal presents a timely opportunity to translate these longstanding promises into tangible, accessible services for every community.

Supporting unpaid carers necessitates a holistic approach that prioritizes both the wellbeing of the carer and the person receiving care. By securing robust national guarantees and ensuring adequate funding for community services, stakeholders can alleviate the immense pressure on families while maintaining the stability of the wider health and social care system.