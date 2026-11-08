Dementia Carers Together Launches to Support UK Unpaid Carers

The Mail on Sunday launches Dementia Carers Together, aiming to raise at least £1 million for UK courses that support unpaid carers of people with dementia.

The Mail on Sunday is launching Dementia Carers Together this weekend, a new initiative designed to give tens of thousands of struggling unpaid dementia carers vital emotional and practical support. The programme is backed by Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer Scotland, with support from the Mail Force charity. Its launch comes as an estimated 2.5 million people across the UK provide some form of care to people living with dementia.

The article is written by a nurse and professor of dementia studies who has spent many months and years watching carers look after their loved ones. The author describes the exhaustion, sleepless nights and endless days that carers often face, and notes that some become ill from the effort. The author says The Mail on Sunday shares the view that this situation has to change.

Also read Daily Mail and Mail Force Fund Dementia Carers Together Courses

Dementia Carers Together Aims to Raise £1 Million

Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer Scotland aim to raise a minimum of £1 million to fund courses running across the UK. The courses are designed to help carers access the financial and medical support they may be entitled to. They also show carers how to manage their loved ones' changing needs while navigating the health and social care system.

The author stresses that these classes are meant to do more than provide information. They are intended to boost emotional resilience and give carers a toolkit to protect their mental health. Participants will also learn when and how to ask for help, which the author considers crucial for people who are often stretched far beyond their limits.

Advertisement

Why Carers Must Protect Their Own Health

The author argues that carers must look after their own health first, because a carer falling ill can cause the entire care arrangement to collapse. The author draws on the aviation principle of putting on your own oxygen mask before helping others, and says it is vital advice for carers.

The author has seen carers neglect routine GP appointments, skip vaccinations they are offered, forget to take their medication and ignore niggling symptoms until they worsen. The author advises a well-balanced diet with fruit, vegetables and protein, and says snacks are acceptable when there is no time for a sit-down meal. Keeping a fruit bowl nearby and a water bottle within reach can help carers stay nourished and hydrated.

The author also urges carers to recognise that they are carers in the first place. Attending GP appointments, acting quickly on new symptoms and taking prescribed medication are presented as simple steps that protect both the carer and the person being cared for.

Gail Hobson Keeps Her Father's Life Normal

Gail Hobson, 46, has spent the last four years caring for her father, John, who is 73 and has dementia with Lewy bodies. Gail, a mother of two from Spennymoor, County Durham, spends hours at her father's bedside every day. She describes the period as one of the most challenging of her life.

Advertisement

John, a retired factory worker, has dementia with Lewy bodies, a form of the disease that causes hallucinations, confusion and mood changes. Gail and her mother, Shirley, have worked to keep his life as normal as possible. They chat with him, bring family to visit, take him outside and decorate for occasions such as birthdays and Christmas.

The author shares a personal connection to the issue, saying that the author's own father had dementia. The author states that caring should not require carers to sacrifice themselves, and that carers and their loved ones can still find precious moments of joy as the disease progresses. The author believes those moments become more important as dementia takes hold.