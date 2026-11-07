Dementia Carers Together Launches National Support Network Fund

Daily Mail partners with Alzheimer's Society to raise millions for six-week support courses helping the 2.5 million UK dementia carers facing crisis and isolation.

The Daily Mail has officially launched Dementia Carers Together, a major fundraising appeal designed to establish a new support network for the estimated 2.5 million people in the United Kingdom who provide care for individuals suffering from dementia. This initiative, coordinated by Mail Force, the registered charity established by parent company DMGT, aims to raise millions of pounds to fund six-week courses that offer both emotional resilience and practical guidance to these often-overlooked caregivers.

How Dementia Care Courses Function

The core mechanism of this initiative involves delivering structured six-week educational programs specifically tailored for relatives and friends of those diagnosed with the disease. Developed in strategic partnership with Alzheimer's Society, these courses are designed to create safe spaces where carers can share their personal experiences and openly express feelings of loneliness and exhaustion that frequently accompany their duties. The curriculum addresses the dual burden of physical and emotional drain by combining peer support with professional instruction.

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On a practical level, participants receive detailed briefings on their legal rights and the specific services available to them through local authorities. Despite the complexity of the condition, many carers remain unaware of the free assessments they are entitled to receive. These checks are critical for establishing what physical, financial, or emotional assistance can be offered to those who can no longer safely be left alone due to the progressive nature of dementia.

Stakeholder Views and Crisis Statistics

The urgency of this campaign is underscored by stark data from a recent YouGov poll which revealed that four out of five carers had reached a crisis point at least once during their caregiving journey. Furthermore, two-thirds of respondents felt unsupported by existing systems, and 70 percent reported a noticeable deterioration in their own mental health as a direct result of the onerous task. These figures highlight a significant gap in the current support infrastructure for unpaid carers.

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Ted Verity, the Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Mail, emphasized the moral imperative of the project, stating that together the public can create a nationwide support network. He noted that the goal is to provide practical help, trusted advice, and the essential reassurance that nobody has to face the challenges of dementia alone. This perspective frames the care for dementia patients not just as a medical issue, but as a societal responsibility requiring collective action and compassion.

Impact on Families and Future Steps

For many of the 2.5 million carers involved, the role is a physically and emotionally draining full-time job that arrives without warning or adequate preparation. The disease rarely strikes suddenly but begins slowly, with early symptoms like slight memory loss, minor anxiety, and trouble finding words often dismissed as normal aging. As the illness progresses through debilitating stages, the shadow it casts extends to the family members who must navigate this bewildering netherworld alongside the patient.

Mail Force has a proven track record of mobilizing public generosity, having raised more than £35 million in previous campaigns for causes ranging from pandemic PPE provision to assistance for Ukrainian refugees. The organization is now applying this momentum to support tens of thousands of struggling unpaid carers across the UK. Donations can be made online at mailforcecharity.co.uk/donate, via text by sending CARER, LOVE, or HEART to 70115, or by calling 0300 1234577.

Further details regarding the campaign and the specific support courses are available on the Daily Mail website at dailymail.com/dementia. The initiative represents a significant step toward addressing the needs of a largely forgotten army of caregivers who provide essential care out of love and dedication, yet often lack the practical knowledge and community support necessary to sustain their efforts over the long term.