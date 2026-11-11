Dementia Carers Together Appeal Gains Backing From Party Leaders

Kemi Badenoch, Nigel Farage and Sir Ed Davey back the Dementia Carers Together appeal, which will fund six-week courses for unpaid carers of people with dementia.

Party leaders from across the political spectrum have backed the Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together appeal, which will fund new nationwide six-week courses for unpaid carers. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch described the campaign as an important lifeline for families, while Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey also offered their support.

The appeal is delivered with Alzheimer's Society, and readers are being urged to give generously. Prime Minister Andy Burnham also backed the campaign, telling the Mail that he believes his own family would have benefited from the sessions the donations will fund.

Also read Bruce Willis’ devastating dementia decline has left him ‘like a baby’: report

How the Dementia Carers Together Courses Will Work

The Dementia Carers Together initiative will deliver new six-week courses for friends and relatives of people living with dementia. Delivered in partnership with Alzheimer's Society, the sessions will give carers vital support and information about their rights and the services available to them.

The courses will allow attendees to meet others in a similar situation. They are designed to help address the loneliness, exhaustion and overwhelming responsibilities many carers face following a loved one's diagnosis.

Advertisement

The appeal is raising money to fund new courses across the UK, aimed at tens of thousands of struggling unpaid dementia carers. Donors can give online or by text: £10 by texting CARER to 70115, £20 by texting LOVE to 70115, or £30 by texting HEART to 70115.

Party Leaders Argue Carers Need Far More Support

Kemi Badenoch said the Daily Mail and Alzheimer's Society campaign will give an important lifeline to families caring for loved ones with dementia. She said that caring for a husband, wife, parent or grandparent can be exhausting, frightening and very lonely.

Nigel Farage described the appeal as brilliant and said it is exactly the sort of practical, no-nonsense help Britain needs. He said caring day and night for a loved one with dementia is the hardest job of all, often done with precious little help.

Sir Ed Davey said the new courses could make a world of difference, not only in managing day-to-day care but also in reassuring carers that they are not alone. He argued that families facing dementia are often left navigating a heartbreaking illness and a confusing system without clear direction.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham previously told the Mail that his mother Eileen was left sinking under the unbearable strain of looking after his father Roy, who died from Alzheimer's in September aged 85. He admitted his family had become so fixated on his father's condition that they overlooked the toll on his mother, and may have waited too long before moving his father into a care home.

Advertisement

Mr Burnham said there needs to be much more support and appreciation for unpaid carers. He also said his father was unaware that his middle son had become Prime Minister.

Alzheimer's Society Calls for Broad Public Backing

Michelle Dyson, chief executive of Alzheimer's Society, said dementia touches the lives of millions of people and is one of the biggest health and care challenges of our time. She said the cross-party support shows that dementia is something the country can unite around.

Ms Dyson said she hopes everyone will get behind the Dementia Carers Together Appeal so that more carers can access the help and support they need. The source figures show there are currently 2.5 million people in the UK providing some form of care for people with dementia, and four out of five of them have reached crisis point at least once.

Further information about the appeal is available at dailymail.com/dementia.