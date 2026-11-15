Dementia Carers Miss £15k in Benefits Due to System Gaps

Alzheimer's Society survey reveals carers miss up to £15,000 in government support. The Dementia Carers Together programme addresses this awareness gap with new educational courses.

Families across the United Kingdom caring for relatives with dementia are losing up to £15,000 annually in essential government financial support. A recent survey by the Alzheimer's Society indicates that nearly half of all carers remain unaware they are eligible for specific benefits designed to alleviate the economic burden of this incurable condition. This widespread lack of knowledge affects pensioners and younger couples alike, leaving significant funding unused while caregivers face mounting stress.

The financial gap stems from a failure to claim three primary sources of aid: weekly payments for both the patient and the carer, assistance with prescription costs, and council tax reductions. While dementia affects nearly one million individuals in the UK, the systemic complexity of these applications often deters those who are already overwhelmed by daily caregiving duties. Consequently, eligible funds remain unclaimed, placing immense pressure on family resources and the broader social care infrastructure.

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Survey Highlights Massive Benefits Awareness Gap

The core data from the Alzheimer's Society poll of 1,000 dementia patients and carers reveals startling figures regarding benefit ignorance. Specifically, 48 percent of respondents did not know about the Carer's Allowance, which provides approximately £86 per week to individuals caring for someone for at least 35 hours weekly. Additionally, 42 percent were unaware of the Attendance Allowance, a weekly payment of up to £114 for pensioners requiring day-to-day care assistance. More than a third also failed to realize that individuals with dementia can be disregarded for council tax, securing a 25 percent discount for two-person households.

When these missed opportunities are aggregated, the financial impact becomes severe. A couple of pension age missing out on these specific benefits could be foregoing as much as £12,000 per year. For younger couples, where one partner may still be working but reducing hours to provide care, the potential lost support rises to £15,000 annually. These figures underscore a critical failure in public information dissemination regarding the rights of those managing this degenerative brain disease.

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Andy Burnham Endorses Dementia Carers Together

In response to these systemic failures, the Daily Mail and the Mail Force Charity have launched a major fundraising appeal for the Dementia Carers Together programme. This initiative, developed by the Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer Scotland, aims to deliver six-week courses that educate families on their legal and financial rights. The programme has received high-profile political support, including from Andy Burnham, whose father Roy died in September after suffering from the disease. Burnham emphasized that the country relies on unpaid carers who must be recognized and heard to make their roles sustainable.

The weekly two-hour sessions are designed to address multiple aspects of caregiving, including managing domestic dangers, navigating hygiene changes, and dealing with patient confusion. Crucially, one dedicated session focuses on unlocking government support, detailing exactly what medical and financial aid carers and patients are entitled to. Lauren Pates, a senior knowledge officer at the Alzheimer's Society, noted that many carers incorrectly assume these benefits are means-tested, when many, like the Attendance Allowance, are not. The complexity of forms, such as the 30-page Attendance Allowance application, further discourages engagement.

Programme Funding Goals and Expert Advice

The fundraising campaign for the Dementia Carers Together programme has set ambitious financial targets to ensure long-term availability of these courses. The goal is to raise at least £1 million to fund the courses for one year. If the appeal reaches £2 million, the programme will continue for two years, and a £3 million total would secure funding for three years. Experts argue that these courses are vital because carers are often too busy to research entitlements or complete complicated applications alone. The scheme aims to provide tens of thousands of struggling unpaid carers with the emotional and practical support they desperately need.

Pates stresses that accessing financial support immediately after a diagnosis is critical. She advises that benefits should be in place before symptoms progress, as waiting until a crisis point is far less effective. The programme promises to assist participants in navigating the bureaucratic maze to secure these funds. To facilitate donations for the cause, the Mail Force Charity has established multiple channels including online contributions, text messaging with codes like CARER, LOVE, or HEART, phone calls to 0300 1234577, and postal cheques payable to Mail Force Charity at 42 Phoenix Court, Hawkins Road, Colchester.