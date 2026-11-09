Dementia Carers Face Postcode Lottery on Quality of Life

New government survey reveals stark regional disparities for unpaid dementia carers, with Brent and Shropshire scoring lowest while County Durham residents report the highest well-being levels amid calls for equal support.

Unpaid dementia carers across England are experiencing a severe inequality in support, with their quality of life heavily dependent on their geographic location. A comprehensive government survey highlights that individuals caring for loved ones with the disease face significant emotional, physical, and financial tolls that are not distributed evenly throughout the country.

Regional Disparities in Carer Well-being

The Government's Survey of Adult Carers in England provides a stark picture of this postcode lottery, revealing huge gaps in reported well-being between different regions. While dementia carers residing in County Durham manage to maintain a quality-of-life score of 8.7 out of 12, those in Brent and Shropshire are left with a significantly lower score of just 5.8.

Also read Dementia Carers Together Launches to Support UK Unpaid Carers

Overall, the data indicates that people providing care for dementia patients fare worse than other types of carers. The average quality-of-life score for dementia carers is 7.1, which is lower than the 7.3 average recorded for the broader carer population. This disparity underscores the unique and intensified pressures associated specifically with dementia care.

Key Factors Influencing Support Satisfaction

Analysis of the survey figures by the Alzheimer's Society identifies specific variables that directly impact these quality-of-life scores. The factors contributing most negatively to a carer's well-being include severe financial difficulty, providing more than 100 hours of care per week, and feelings of loneliness.

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Conversely, the elements that most positively influence a carer's experience are satisfaction with available support, involvement in care discussions, and the ease of finding relevant information. In the five areas with the highest quality-of-life scores, 50 per cent of carers reported being very or extremely satisfied with their support, compared to only 37 per cent in the five lowest-scoring areas.

Furthermore, carers in high-performing regions are more likely to feel involved in care discussions, at a rate of 76 per cent, compared to 65 per cent in low-performing areas. Access to information is also markedly better, with 73 per cent of carers in top areas finding advice easy to locate, versus 58 per cent in the bottom five areas.

Alzheimer's Society Launches Support Initiative

In response to these findings, the Alzheimer's Society has launched Dementia Carers Together, a pioneering nationwide support network. The charity is leading a major appeal to raise millions of pounds to fund six-week courses designed to assist friends and relatives of those living with the disease.

Delivered in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society, these sessions provide vital support, information about legal rights, and details on available services. The program aims to help attendees connect with others in similar situations, thereby addressing the isolation and exhaustion that many caregivers experience.

Michelle Dyson, chief executive of the Alzheimer's Society, emphasized that caring for someone with dementia often means being on call around the clock. She noted that carers frequently sacrifice time with friends, work, and their own wellbeing, stating that the ability to cope should never depend on where a person lives.

Impact on Employment and Daily Life

The survey highlights the extensive burden placed on caregivers, with 38.7 per cent of unpaid carers in the UK providing care for someone with dementia. This figure represents an increase from 35.1 per cent in 2016/17, making dementia the second most common reason for caregiving after physical disability.

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Approximately 38.1 per cent of dementia carers provide 100 or more hours of care every week, which equates to more than 14 hours a day. While 71 per cent of these carers are retired, 14.3 per cent are not working due to their caring responsibilities, and only 15.2 per cent are in paid employment compared to 19.1 per cent of carers overall.

Loneliness and loss of control are pervasive issues, with 49 per cent of dementia carers reporting they feel lonely often or some of the time. Additionally, 19 per cent of carers state they have no control over their daily lives, and in the five areas with the lowest quality-of-life scores, 52 per cent of carers say caring has caused them financial difficulty.

Government Data Collection and Future Steps

The survey of adult carers in England is conducted by local councils every two years, with results published by the Department of Health and Social Care. It gathers opinions from unpaid carers known to their local authority to understand the impact of caring on quality of life.

Almost four in five dementia carers have reached a crisis point at least once, underscoring the urgent need for the support services highlighted by the Alzheimer's Society. The new Dementia Carers Together service will offer practical advice and opportunities for carers to share experiences both online and in person.

These efforts aim to ensure that every family can access the information and support they need, regardless of their location. By improving access to information and support networks, the initiative hopes to mitigate the postcode lottery that currently defines the experience of many unpaid dementia carers across England.