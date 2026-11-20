Houston Texans defeat Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on November 19, 2026. Coach DeMeco Ryans highlights stellar performances from Will Anderson Jr and C.J. Stroud.

On November 19, 2026, the Houston Texans delivered a commanding performance against the Indianapolis Colts, securing a decisive 26-3 victory at Reliant Stadium. The win improved the Texans record to 4-6 in the 2026 NFL season, providing a much-needed boost during their Thursday Night Football matchup. Head coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the media after the game, expressing satisfaction with the team's execution and dominance from the second quarter onward.

Will Anderson Jr Record-Breaking Defensive Performance

Defensive end Will Anderson Jr stood out as a transformative force for the Houston Texans throughout the evening. Anderson recorded a 37.5 percent pressure rate and achieved a sack on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. This specific sack resulted in a safety, marking Anderson's first career safety and underscoring his critical impact on the game's momentum. Ryans described Anderson as one of the best players he has ever worked with, praising both his on-field intensity and his leadership qualities in the locker room.

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The coach emphasized that Anderson's consistent work ethic in practice directly translates to his game-day results. Ryans noted that Anderson remained relentless and represented the standard the team requires. The head coach expressed pride in the defensive end's outstanding season and predicted continued success for the young star as the Texans navigate the remainder of their schedule. Anderson's ability to disrupt the opposing backfield was a primary factor in limiting the Colts to just three points.

Kamari Lassiter First Interception Of The Season

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter celebrated a significant personal milestone by securing his first interception of the 2026 season during the second quarter. The play resulted from an errant pass by Daniel Jones, providing a crucial defensive stop for Houston. Ryans highlighted Lassiter's improvement over the past three weeks, noting that the cornerback has played with exceptional technique and proper leverage. The coach commended Lassiter for staying locked in and executing his assignments with precision.

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Ryans advised the young player to avoid placing excessive pressure on himself and to continue playing his natural style. The head coach expressed genuine happiness for Lassiter finally recording the interception, which capped a strong stretch of football for the defensive back. This performance helped solidify the Texans secondary and contributed to the overall defensive suffocation of the Colts offense. The interception was a tangible reward for the consistent effort Lassiter has displayed recently.

Offensive Line Rotation And C.J. Stroud Efficiency

The Houston Texans offensive line faced adjustments due to Trent Brown suffering back spasms, which removed him from the game temporarily. Braden Smith was elevated to start at right tackle, replacing Brown for the duration of the contest. Ryans stated that the plan was originally to rotate Smith and Brown, but the injury necessitated a change in personnel. Despite the shuffle, the offensive unit moved the line of scrimmage effectively, supporting the running game and providing time for the passing attack.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud delivered a highly efficient performance, throwing three touchdowns with only six incompletions throughout the night. Ryans attributed Stroud's success to the hard work he put in during the offseason, noting that those efforts are now paying significant dividends. The quarterback made great decisions, kept the offense on the field, and scored points when necessary. Stroud also demonstrated mental toughness by bouncing back quickly after throwing a single interception earlier in the game. His ability to lead the offense down the field and score immediately after that mistake highlighted his growth since his rookie campaign in 2023.

Future Outlook For Houston Texans Season

The 26-3 victory provides the Houston Texans with a positive trajectory as they continue their quest for a playoff spot. The team's ability to dominate in all phases of the game against a divisional rival serves as a strong indicator of their potential. Ryans indicated that the staff would review film from the offensive line's performance, particularly regarding Trent Brown's back issue. The medical staff will monitor Brown's condition to determine his availability for the upcoming week.

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The comprehensive nature of this win suggests that the Texans have found a rhythm in their execution and teamwork. With key players like Will Anderson Jr and C.J. Stroud performing at an elite level, the team has established a strong foundation. The defensive unit's ability to force turnovers and generate pressure continues to be a major strength for the franchise. Moving forward, the Houston Texans will look to maintain this level of play as they face new challenges in the latter part of the season.