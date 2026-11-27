Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is now in a reduced role with the team, but he made the most of his limited snaps on Thanksgiving againt the Eagle

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been brutal through the first 12 weeks of the season and dealt with several high-profile injuries, which has led to plenty of shakeups in the lineup.

Overshown also had a boneheaded penalty Since his return, Overshown has seen minimal defensive snaps and has mainly been reduced to special teams, but during the team'sDeMarvion Overshown Shines In Limited Action vs. Eagles Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. The good news? Overshown recorded two tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

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That is exactly how you get back on the coach's radar. Overshown's biggest issue has always been his inability to stay healthy, and availability is your best ability. If he's always hurt, he can't be a part of the defensive gameplans, so the coach's turn to players they know they can rely on to be on the field. The reduced role also presents an intriguing situation for the Cowboys, because Overshown is in a contract year.