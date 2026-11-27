Two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Demario Davis endorsed Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on the AP Football Unfiltered podcast, praising the culture and vision inside the organization despite a 6-22 record since Glenn arrived.

New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis gave a strong endorsement of head coach Aaron Glenn, saying he believes in the coach's vision despite a difficult start in New York.

Davis Praises Aaron Glenn's Vision

Glenn, who was defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions before taking the job, is just 6-22 since arriving in New York last year. Davis made his comments on the AP Football Unfiltered podcast. He said he believes in Glenn's vision because the coach was part of an organization that was at the bottom and helped it ascend to greatness. Davis pointed to the Detroit Lions as proof that Glenn knows how to build a winner.

Also read Aaron Rodgers says he found out about benching from Steelers teammate, accuses coach of inattentiveness

Davis said he has been part of organizations that were down and part of organizations that were really high, and he has been a leader in those organizations. He said it was very easy to be captivated by the vision the Jets organization has for where it wants to go. He added that Aaron Glenn is the one leading that vision. The Jets went 3-14 in 2025 and have already matched that win total this season at 3-8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Davis began his career with the Jets in 2012 and played for Rex Ryan. He spent a season in Cleveland with the Browns playing for Hue Jackson before getting traded back to the Jets, where he played for Todd Bowles. Davis left for the New Orleans Saints and played for Sean Payton, Dennis Allen and Kellen Moore, going to the playoffs three times in eight seasons. He returned to New York in March.

This season, Davis has totaled two sacks and 74.0 combined tackles across 11 games. Davis has played for seven head coaches across 15 seasons in the NFL with three teams, including three different stints with the New York Jets. He is a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker and has seen many different team cultures over his long career.

Davis Backs Jets Front Office

Davis had high praise not only for Glenn but also for owner Woody Johnson, general manager Darren Mougey and the rest of the front office. He said being in this market, one of the toughest markets, is a super results-oriented, performance-based business, and a lot of times people just look at the bottom line. Davis said that when you are trying to build something successful and sustainable, you have to build it with the right stuff.

There has to be a level of grittiness to it, there has to be a level of resilience to it, and there has to be a culture being put in place. Davis said that culture exists inside the Jets building right now. He said there is a culture that is there in a relatively short time, a strong culture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added there is unity and oneness and synchronization from the top to the bottom, with the team owner, the front office, the coaching staff and the players. He said Glenn is at the top of that. The endorsement comes as the Jets continue to rebuild under Glenn. Despite the 6-22 record, Davis sees signs of progress that go beyond wins and losses.

He believes the foundation being built will eventually lead to success on the field. Davis has experienced both losing and winning during his NFL career. He knows what a successful organization looks like from the inside. That experience gives weight to his belief that the Jets are on the right track under Glenn.

Cultural Unity Fuels Jets Optimism

The Jets matched their 2025 win total of three with a 3-8 record this season. While the results have not yet shown up in the standings, Davis points to the culture and unity inside the building as reasons for optimism. He said the synchronization from ownership down to the players is a key ingredient for sustainable success. Davis returned to New York in March for his third stint with the team.

He has been a leader in every organization he has played for. That leadership experience helps him recognize the signs of a team moving in the right direction, even when the win-loss record does not reflect it yet.