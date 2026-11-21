Rather than making the case for a constitutional amendment for presidential elections based on the “nonexistent” popular vote, Democrats hatched the National Popular Vote Interstate Com…

Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the What's Next summit at Mission Ballroom on November 13, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The Electoral College “makes no sense,” says aspiring Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, and as a relic of “some very arcane, parochial politics in the 1770s,”Now, if Buttigieg wants the United States, the most stably democratic nation in history, to use the electoral process favored by Algeria, the Dominican Republic and Turkey, that’s certainly his prerogative.

But everyone understands why left-wingers want direct popular presidential elections, and it has everything to do with grabbing power. National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, in which participating states circumvent the law and award all electoral votes to the presidential ticket that wins the nonexistent “popular vote” rather than the one that wins the state’s electors. Democrats have already gotten 17 states with 222 electoral votes to join this endeavor. They need 270.

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After expanding control of state legislatures and governorships in the midterm elections, they probably have enough. It’s scandalous, it must be said, that smaller states such as Vermont, Colorado, New Mexico and so on, willingly cede their sovereignty to Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City. The rules for electing the president aren’t opaque. Indeed, the founders explicitly rejected a popular vote.

They debated numerous other processes, mechanisms and ideas, and landed on a compromise. There is no confusion on the matter. States have leeway in how they run their own elections, but by creating a de facto direct democracy, the compact threatens not only to compel state electors to cast votes against candidates their voters have chosen; it also denies the rest of the country the ability to run a presidential election as prescribed by law.

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Also, the fact that states have leeway in how they run their own elections means the entire country is at the mercy of decisions made by California, which could decide to allow illegal immigrants, or 12-year-olds, to vote. We keep hearing how the “split” between the imaginary “popular vote” and very real Electoral College is a “problem” that needs correcting rather than a device that works exactly as intended.

On the most basic level, the Electoral College compels presidential candidates to appeal and govern nationally rather than represent a handful of states — or rather, a handful of cities. Forty states have smaller populations than Los Angeles County. Yet Democrats believe Los Angeles County should have a bigger say in electing the president than nine of the least populated states in the country combined.

Why would any president concern themselves with the problems of vast swaths of the country when those voters are irrelevant? When Buttigieg says “parochial politics,” he means federalism. The leftists who want to pack the Supreme Court, weaken the Senate, get rid of the legislative filibuster and make the presidential election a direct popular vote don’t believe in a “United States” but in a centralized national government.

But a diffused democracy is the only way to keep a sprawling, geographically, ethnically, culturally, religiously diverse nation free and self-governing. , they would move to New York. Yet, it’s become so common for pundits and reporters to declare a candidate won the “popular vote” that we tend to forget that it isn’t a reflection of any electoral reality. Presidential tickets focus on 51 separate elections.

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If presidential tickets concentrated on untapped reserves of voters in only major urban areas, the candidates’ agendas would shift to the left, and the “popular vote” may look very different. Then again, we all know Democratic governors would never adhere to any pact if they believed a Republican would capture the “popular vote” but loseThe National Popular Vote Interstate Compact exists to steal an election from a GOP candidate should the need arise.

If we faced that reality, any constitutionally mindful Supreme Court would immediately overturn the compact. After all, how long can a constitutional republic exist if states can enter into pacts for the purpose of ignoring the parts of the Constitution they don’t like?